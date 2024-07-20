Free Agent Special Teamer Siran Neal in Miami for a reason

The Miami Dolphins will be without former ace Justin Bethel this season. However, the free-agent signing of former Buffalo Bills specialist Siran Neal countered that this offseason. Neal was the Bills leader in downed punts (four) and special teams tackles (seven). Both stats would have led Miami last season as well. Neal was also part of a Bill punt coverage unit ranked #1 in the NFL in the percentage of opponent punt returns of five yards or less (returned punts only), at 52.6%, as per OptaStats. The NFL average in this metric in 2023 was 35.9%, and Miami’s was 35.3% also, according to OptaStats.

Neal was a fifth-round draft pick for Buffalo in 2018 and has been a consistent force in solid special teams groups for the Bills. He will be reunited with his rookie-year special teams coordinator, Danny Crossman. Adding to the perfect fit in Florida, he was a product of Jacksonville State, so he is happy to be in back in the state, as he told The Dive Bar Podcast Wednesday night.

Neal talks with The Dive Bar Podcast

In an appearance on the new Dolphins fan-produced show, Neal tells the trio of co-hosts about Crossman’s ability to coach. While diverting Miami’s past inefficiencies on this phase, Neal confidently backs Crossman’s coaching and said, “I’d just tell the fans, don’t blame Danny. What you blaming Danny for? Hhe cant go out and play the game for you!” Neal added, “he [Crossman] can lead you to water, but cant teach you how to drink though.”

Neal showed his personality and dropped more outstanding sound bytes throughout the show to pump up the hosts and fan base.

Confidence is Key

Neal does not lack confidence. Playing the ace position on special teams primarily, he is ready for any work on defense and at cornerback. His ace skills also incorporate his time as a high school wide receiver. In any phase, Neal made a few solidified statements on The Dive Bar, essentially stating Miami’s special teams woes are over.

Career Number

Neal has tallied 115 tackles as a cornerback, four for loss, one sack, and five passes defended. Neal played 1,714 special teams snaps for the Bill over his six seasons in Western New York. He has 53 special team tackles in his career, ranking him 12th in the league since 2018. He has also forced three fumbles on special teams, first in the NFL since his rookie year.