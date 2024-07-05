The Dolphins off-season has been successful, receiving an A- from ESPN’s Seth Walder. While losing some big-name players, the Dolphins added quality players at a reasonable price. Miami was able to lock up wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, which added to an already stacked offense. The offense this season will exceed that of 2023.

Year 3

It begins with the third year of the Tua and McDaniel connection, another year to grow the dynamic offense Miami has introduced to the NFL. The pre-snap motions, the speed, and the explosiveness took the league by storm last season, yet it began to slow down. Tua has made a jump each NFL season, and with an even better offense and another offseason honing his skills, what’s saying that can’t happen again? Can Tua slimming down add the elusiveness and ability to scramble back to his game? I believe so.

Improving In Short Yardage

This season, McDaniel and the Dolphins must improve on third and short yardage, and it starts with simply running the ball. The Dolphins only ran the ball 15 times on 3rd/4th and 1. (Jason Sarney). The Dolphins’ offensive line should be stronger on the interior, getting Isaiah Wynn back, adding Aaron Brewer, and having competition available at right guard.

The Dolphins also added dynamic running back Jaylen Wright, who is out of Tennessee and has a chance to help in short-yardage situations. The Dolphins will look for Devon Achane to take even more strides after his monster rookie season, and veteran Raheem Mostert should still get the opportunity to run on fresh legs after his career year.

Speed Kills

Not only did we add Jaylen Wright’s 4.38 forty to the running back room, but physical, speedy tight end Jonnu Smith, who in 2023 reached a top speed of 21.15 mph, the third-fastest speed by any tight end in the Next Gen Stats era. Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham is a reliable option with sure hands, coming off a career-best 16.1 yards per reception.

With McDaniel’s ability to scheme and the playmakers’ ability on the offense, I believe the offense will be even better than last season. The Dolphins look to win the division and make some noise in the playoffs.