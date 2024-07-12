A study from OLBG.com found that Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, is in the top 10 best NFL stadium for foodies with an impressive total score of 62.4.

The top 10 in this ranking can be found below.

Teams Stadium Average attendance per game Concession stands Cost of a hotdog Cost of a beer Food reviews Positive Sentiment Negative Sentiment Total Score Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 93,594 70 6.75 9.5 621 17 11 82.8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 65,230 160 6 8 387 2 14 67.9 New York Giants MetLife Stadium 79,307 196 7 5 283 4 11 67.0 New York Jets MetLife Stadium 77,890 196 7 5 283 6 13 66.5 Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 69,603 151 2 7 310 9 23 66.0 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium 66,040 95 6 6.6 101 16 3 64.7 Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 65,922 109 4 5 99 17 10 62.4 Denver Broncos Empower Field At Mile High 76,388 134 6 8 220 12 41 59.3 Cleveland Browns First Energy Stadium 67,810 96 6.75 7 113 65 6 58.9 Detroit Lions Ford Field 64,850 124 6.5 6 288 19 28 55.9

If you would like to see the full report which includes other leagues too, please visit – https://www.olbg.com/blogs/ sports-stadiums-food