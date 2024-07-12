A study from OLBG.com found that Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, is in the top 10 best NFL stadium for foodies with an impressive total score of 62.4.
The top 10 in this ranking can be found below.
|Teams
|Stadium
|Average attendance per game
|Concession stands
|Cost of a hotdog
|Cost of a beer
|Food reviews
|Positive Sentiment
|Negative Sentiment
|Total Score
|Dallas Cowboys
|AT&T Stadium
|93,594
|70
|6.75
|9.5
|621
|17
|11
|82.8
|Indianapolis Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|65,230
|160
|6
|8
|387
|2
|14
|67.9
|New York Giants
|MetLife Stadium
|79,307
|196
|7
|5
|283
|4
|11
|67.0
|New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|77,890
|196
|7
|5
|283
|6
|13
|66.5
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|69,603
|151
|2
|7
|310
|9
|23
|66.0
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|66,040
|95
|6
|6.6
|101
|16
|3
|64.7
|Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65,922
|109
|4
|5
|99
|17
|10
|62.4
|Denver Broncos
|Empower Field At Mile High
|76,388
|134
|6
|8
|220
|12
|41
|59.3
|Cleveland Browns
|First Energy Stadium
|67,810
|96
|6.75
|7
|113
|65
|6
|58.9
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|64,850
|124
|6.5
|6
|288
|19
|28
|55.9
If you would like to see the full report which includes other leagues too, please visit – https://www.olbg.com/blogs/