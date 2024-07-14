The Dolphins cut ties with All-Pro corner Xavien Howard this off-season, and he is coming off two mediocre seasons. Howard is coming off back-to-back seasons of only one interception, and this past season grading a 55.1 (Compared to Fuller’s 83.1) on Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins replaced Howard with 29-year-old Kendall Fuller, who I see as an upgrade over the aging Howard. Howard has dealt with injuries in the past, and Fuller has missed very few games in his NFL career.

One thing that comes to mind when mentioning Fuller as an upgrade is the price. Fuller was acquired for $16.5 million over two years, whereas Howard was about to have 25, 22, and 24 million cap hits over the next three seasons. Fuller is a better player at this point in their careers and at less of a cost.

Playing alongside Jaylen Ramsey will also elevate Fuller’s game. Ramsey looks to follow the number one receiver this season, giving Fuller an easier task than last season.

Coach Weaver had this to say about Fuller: “He’s played in every coverage scheme known to man. His vet savvy, his presence, and the professionalism he shows every day are going to have a tremendous influence on all these guys. I’m so grateful for him being here.”

Next Gen Stats: “Kendall Fuller forced a tight window on 48.0% of his targets in man coverage last season, 4th-highest in the NFL (min. 20 targets).”

This stat from @PFF_RyanSmith: “Here’s a stat worth noting: Xavien Howard has committed the fourth-most penalties (21) for a CB the last three years. Kendall Fuller has committed 6 penalties in that time in almost 1,900 coverage snaps (109th-most for any CB) That’s an incredible split + upgrade for MIA”

To argue the point that many will make, this is not a debate about which player has had a better career but who is better for this Dolphins team. Kendall Fuller played for the Washington defense last season, guarding the number one option on every team, while Xavien Howard had Jalen Ramsey on his opposite side. Fuller is the cheaper option of the two and has a very commendable case for being the better player. PFF grades aren’t everything, but injury history, the stats, and the price give me all the reason to love this signing for the Dolphins.