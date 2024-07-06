Doug Gottlieb and Dan Beyer are in for Dan and are joined by NFL analyst and former Bucs GM Mark Dominik to discuss the top stories heading into training camp, including if the cowboys should be concerned about Dak in a walking boot, if Cee Dee Lamb will be a holdout, and if the Dolphins can afford to give Tua a 5-year deal given his injury history.

