The Miami Dolphins have announced they signed WR Willie Snead IV and waived DT Mario Kendricks.

Snead went undrafted in 2014 and has bounced around the league with many teams, playing for Cleveland, Carolina, New Orleans, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Carolina again, and San Francisco. In 2015 and 2016 with the Saints, Snead had 69 and 72 receptions, respectively. In 2019, he caught five touchdowns for the Ravens. Last season in San Francisco, he played in four games and had two receptions for 14 yards.

In Miami, Snead will compete with Braxton Berrios, Anthony Swartz, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Malik Washington, JaQuon Burton, and Kyric McGowan for a roster spot.

This addition makes me believe Miami may not be happy with their WR room depth, feel the injury to Odell Beckham Jr. is more serious than being let on, or that one of the other wide receivers on the roster may have come down with an injury.

Miami’s 7th-round draft pick Tajh Washington was placed on IR before training camp, and his season is over.