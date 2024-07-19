The Miami Dolphins enter this 2024 season with high expectations and lofty goals. There are many new faces on defense, the offense has more depth than it has had in many years, and Tua is coming off his best season as a professional.

With all of that said, though, the Dolphins have a big question mark on their offensive line. Honestly, they head into this training camp with two positions on their offensive line that will be open to competition.

The Dolphins announced on Thursday that Isaiah Wynn will start training camp on the PUP list. This isn’t a surprise, as his 2023 season ended after seven games with a quad injury. Wynn was placed on injured reserve last season on October 24th.

It was a little surprising to see Wynn start training camp on IR. It isn’t a case like with Bradley Chubb, who was injured in Week 17 last year, and Jaelan Phillips, who was hurt in late November. Wynn was injured in October, and now, as we are in late July, he still isn’t ready?

Wynn is no stranger to being injured and missing games; his entire time with the Patriots was marred with injuries, and last season with Miami, he only made it till Week 7.

It was surprising that Miami re-signed Wynn this offseason and had him penciled in as the starter. Wynn as a backup, sure, no problem. But signing Wynn and doing nothing else to address the left guard spot is surprising.

Wynn cannot be counted on, and I know starting training camp on PUP could be a precaution; maybe he is “fine,” and he comes off it in a week or two; I get it. But based on his history and past, the Dolphins cannot count on Isaiah Wynn.

Wynn should not be penciled in as a starter when he is removed from the PUP list. He should have to win and earn that job. I know the competition isn’t great, but at least Lester Cotton stays healthy. I have seen Liam Eichenberg play through injuries and gut it out. Give Matthew Jones, who went undrafted out of Ohio State, an extended look in camp.

Even if Wynn is removed from the PUP list in a week or two or three, you know the next injury is around the corner, and we will be with Lester Cotton or Liam Eichenberg anyway. So, it may be wise to give one of those two guys a shot as the starter and see if we can have some continuity at this position heading into this season.

Especially when the guy the left guard lines up next to, the left tackle Terron Armstead, also has a long injury history and cannot be counted on.

Then there is the right side of the offensive line as Miami looks to replace Robert Hunt.

Hunt left Miami for a $100 million contract with the Panthers, and the Dolphins did nothing this offseason to replace him.

The Dolphins will enter training camp with Robert Jones and Jack Driscoll competing for the starting spot. Liam Eichenberg may also get a look here as well at right guard.

Is this ideal? NO

Are there still free agents out there Miami could sign to compete with these guys? YES…but they aren’t much better than Driscoll or Jones.

As we near training camp’s beginning, I know Tua and his contract will get a ton of attention, as will the new weapons on offense and the many new faces on defense. But, in reality, the most crucial thing in this training camp is the two position battles to see who starts at right guard and left guard for the Dolphins in 2024.