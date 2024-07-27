After a long wait, the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension. The contract is for four years and $212.4 million, with $167 guaranteed.

The best Dolphins Quarterback since Marino becomes the third highest-paid quarterback in the NFL (fourth after Love’s extension). This move extends the Dolphins’ Super Bowl window and raises the question: What’s next?

For me, the Dolphins must get Tyreek his new contract and lock up the talents of Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips. Tyreek, who has been quite adamant about wanting to stay in Miami, even told agent Drew Rosenhaus, “Don’t get me traded,” during his press conference the other day. “The reason I say that is: I know when it’s time for me to get a deal, the Miami Dolphins will do what’s right. I’m very content with where I’m at right now. My mindset and my focus right now is making sure that I’m able to help this team win it all, which is the Super Bowl, and I’m real content with that.”

Tyreek has said numerous times that his focus is to win a Super Bowl in Miami and wants to stay; with Tyreek signed through 2026, many may wonder why a new deal, but a new deal would be beneficial for both Tyreek and the Dolphins.

The next three years Tyreek is owed 31, 34, and then 56 million dollars, the last year of his deal not great for the Dolphins. Tyreek is also a top NFL receiver who is watching the market rise and a new deal would enable him to finish his career as a Dolphins.

Next up, Jevon Holland. Holland was asked about his contract coming up and stated, “It’s not like I’m dictating time on my contract because if I was dictating the time, I would’ve got paid my rookie year,” Holland joking about him being the next Dolphin due up for a contract, yet he is really next in line. The safety out of Oregon has been great for the Dolphins, who received a 90.4 grade on Pro Football Focus last season.

Holland is a sure tackling safety with great coverage skills who looks to be a force for years to come. Many of the NFL’s top defenses have great safetys manning the defensive backfield, and the Dolphins can’t afford to lose out on Holland.

Jaelan Phillips, I would put Phillips next in line, but coming off injury, I am excited to see how he will perform this season. After a slow start to his NFL career, Phillips has since been a force to be reckoned with and recorded 6.5 sacks in 8 games before his unfortunate injury last season. Phillips is an elite edge rusher who looks to stay a Dolphin.

With how the Dolphins have treated extensions lately, I hope they can reach extensions with Phillips and Holland before it gets to the point that Tua did. Although Wilkins and Hunt walking currently don’t look that bad for the Dolphins, losing players of Holland and Phillip’s caliber would be hard to replace on the defensive side of the ball, considering their positions. I am excited to see how this season plays out, and hopefully, the Dolphins don’t play the long game in getting contracts done with the rest of our stars.