A new ESPN report from NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler is out, and Jeremy states that from what he is hearing, a contract extension between the Miami Dolphins and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does not appear to be close right now.

Fowler states there are still six weeks before Week 1 of the regular season and time to get something done, but he doesn’t expect a new deal before the start of training camp on Tuesday.

In the past few weeks, NFL Insider Jeff Darlington of ESPN has stated he is less optimistic now than previously that Miami and Tua get a long-term contract extension done this offseason.

Tua is coming off his best season as a professional, throwing for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 69.3 completion percentage. He also led the NFL in passing yards last season.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, the first time he had played a full season since entering the NFL.