The fans have been working overtime while the Miami Dolphins still have a few days to rest and relax before training camp. In an offseason full of roster turnaround, contract talks, and championship contention aspirations, Dolphins’ fans have had plenty to discuss. Not only have there been dozens of roundtables, interviews, and podcasts across social media lately, but a wall has been broken down. A trio of fans at The Dive Bar Podcast are sending a wrecking ball through said wall.

Lost in the shuffle of football and fandom, the players underneath those helmets are real people. Adhering to their show’s name, the three lifelong Dolphins fans have welcomed four current Miami players over the last month in their virtual establishment. The atmosphere is that of a local watering hole where patrons talk ball and life. Starting with long snapper Blake Ferguson last month, the podcasters welcomed Pro Bowlers Alec Ingold and Tyreek Hill to their show, and this week, free agent addition, tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith and the co-hosts discussed everything from on-field play to Smith’s childhood in Philadelphia, which was then rocked by tragedy. In what was more of a conversation than a traditional interview, Smith opened up about losing his father at a young age. He discussed his mother’s courage and strength in raising six kids and her decision that shaped his life. Beyond Smith’s personal side, the co-hosts brought up stats and facts that further support his signing this offseason. The Dolphins have mirrored their offense around San Fransisco, as evident by their head coach, Mike McDaniel. A branch of the Kyle Shanahan tree, McDaniel has gone to the Niners well a few times in the last few seasons from a personnel standpoint.

While Smith has no ties to San Fransisco, his game is nearly identical to that of the type of pass-catching tight end they utilize. Since their rookie year in 2017, only Smith and Niners tight end George Kittle have averaged over seven yards after the catch per reception among the position group. This is further evidence that McDaniel continues to build the Dolphins offense with components and skill sets that work out West.

Smith’s 7.2 career average yards after the catch is a far cry from former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (3.3), whose knock on his game could not create significant yardage following a reception. Current tight end and longest-tenured active player in Miami, Durham Smythe, is as reliable as they come from a catch rate and success rate standpoint. Yet following the catch is where his game is limited, averaging just 4.3 yards after a reception. Now, mixing in Smith gives the tight-end group versatility and diversity in skills and game roles.

Smith can help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa target players other than Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Smith also praised Tagovailoa’s precision and accuracy. He described the type of “ball” he throws for receivers to catch with relative ease and looks eager and excited to work with the fifth-year signal-caller. He complimented Tagovailoa on his ability to “throw in tight windows” and on ” the way he scans the field and goes through his progressions.”

The full Smith episode can be found on their YouTube channel. The podcasters preach community. Communication with current players and the public is welcomed by a fan base that wholeheartedly supports their team and its players.