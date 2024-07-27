The Miami Dolphins held their 3rd practice of this training camp, here is a recap of what took place on the field.

From Omar Kelly and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald

In an 11 on 11 session, Tagovailoa dropped back to throw – something he hasn’t done in 11 on 11 drills in months – and delivered a 70-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill, who was wide open. (Jalen Ramsey was far off Hill in coverage).

The defense clearly didn’t expect Tagovailoa to throw. Because of ongoing contract talks, Tagovailoa didn’t participate in 11 on 11 drills in the final weeks of the offseason program.

During the first training camp practice on Wednesday, he threw in 7 on 7 drills but took only two 11 on 11 snaps, which were both handoffs. On Thursday, he didn’t participate in any 7 on 7 or 11 on 11 drills. But on Friday, he was a full practice participant and made several throws in 11 on 11 drills.

Those included a check-down to De’Von Achane. Earlier in practice, Tagovailoa hit River Cracraft for a 25-yard reception.

He also threaded the seam on a 20-yard pass to Hill; the player would have gone longer if the action had been live in 7 on 7 work.

One concern in the passing game: Aaron Brewer has had two bad snaps. Tagovailoa was under center, taking direct snaps.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks had a sack on Tagovailoa. And rookie Mo Kamara sacked Skylar Thompson in one of the final sessions off 11 on 11 work.

The top standout of offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-ones on Friday was outside linebacker Quinton Bell. He won most of his reps, which explains why he’s getting a prominent role on defense.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack pushed second-round left tackle Patrick Paul out of the way to stop Jaylen Wright in the backfield. Paul then committed a false start on his next snap. This is his second day of committing false starts. That’s something the Dolphins made an emphasis to clean up last year.

Emmanuel Ogbah had a nice tackle at the line of scrimmage, continuing his good work. Later, he flushed Tagovailoa out of the pocket.

Grayson Murphy had a sack against Kion Smith.

Raheem Mostert did not practice…

David Long, on the physically unable to perform list, has a sleeve on his left leg…

Tyreek Hill joined practice for 7 on 7s after missing the first five periods of practice.

There is a huge difference between how Chop Robinson and the rest of Miami’s edge rushers moves. The second best mover is Bell, who played receiver in college.

However, there is some concern about Robinson’s run blocking. During 11 on 11 drills, tight end Tanner Conner put Robinson on a metro rail block, moving him far out of the way on a left side run. And Conner isn’t exactly known for his blocking.

During one on ones, which was the first time Miami did that all week, the defenders held their own with few exceptions.

Receiver Anthony Schwartz delivered an impressive showcase of his speed in one on ones. He roasted former Bills cornerback Siran Neal on a reception.

Erik Ezukanma ran the wrong route for Tagovailoa and then failed to bring in a ball for Mike White on back to back reps. When Ezukanma ran the wrong route, Tagovailoa threw up his arms in confusion.

Rookie Syracuse cornerback Isaiah Johnson jammed new receiver Kyric McGowan out of bounds, showcasing impressive physicality.

Cornerback Nik Needham tipped a Gavin Hardison pass in the air, but Anthony Walker dropped the potential interception.

Linebacker Walker wore the yellow jersey – given to the standout player in the previous day’s practice. Walker missed an hour of practice before returning. With Long on the PUP list, the Dolphins have six inside linebackers available – Walker, Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Cam Brown and Zeke Vandenburgh.

Former Miami Hurricanes inside linebacker Shaq Quarterman will work out for the Dolphins on Friday.

Cracraft caught a TD from Thompson at the end of practice, beating Neal, who claimed Cracraft pushed him off. The referees didn’t agree.

David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

-Tagovailoa, after throwing in 7-on-7 drills and then handing off for a few run plays, went play action. The defense wasn’t prepared for the possibility of Tagovailoa throwing as he goes through a “fluid” — as coach Mike McDaniel has called it — contract negotiation that has him sitting out portions of practice on different days.

-Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was wide open down the left sideline, and Tagovailoa uncorked the deep ball to deliver it to him for a touchdown of about 70 yards with no one near Hill.

-In that first 11-on-11 period, it was all running plays aside from Tagovailoa’s long pass to Hill.

-The second time the Dolphins starter went out there in the full team setting, he threw some short passes and screens, as well.

— Tagovailoa had an efficient 7-on-7 period to start Friday drills. The highlight was a deep connection to River Cracraft as he broke free from a bunch set on his side.

— Running back De’Von Achane made an impressive leaping catch over the middle on a slant from out wide, which he said he would do more of back at minicamp in early June.

— Others that Tagovailoa hit in 7s included Hill again, beating Siran Neal on an in-breaking route downfield, Julian Hill, Braxton Berrios, Alec Ingold, Jaylen Wright and Erik Ezukanma.

— Skylar Thompson, in the final period of Friday drills, went over the top to hit rookie wide receiver Malik Washington for a touchdown and then wrapped up the practice with a long touchdown to River Cracraft over neal.

— Mike White nearly had a deep completion to Jaylen Waddle. Nik Needham was in coverage.

— Kendall Fuller sniffed out a screen from Tagovailoa to Waddle in 11-on-11 and was right there to blow it up after the catch, without tackling to the ground.

— There were back-to-back plays where linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive tackle Calais Campbell pressured the quarterback. And then edge rusher Chop Robinson afterward.

— Cam Smith had a good pass breakup on a Mike White pass.

— In 1-on-1s, safety Jordan Poyer batted down a pair of passes. Jordyn Brooks had tight coverage on the speedy Achane that still resulted in a catch to the sideline. Wright later left Brooks in the dust on an outside-in move at the line.

— Elijah Campbell, after an interception Thursday, had a good breakup in a 1-on-1. Chris Brooks dropped a pass after winning a rep against Channing Tindall, who later deflected a pass against Jeff Wilson Jr.

— In lineman 1-on-1s, Patrick Paul laid out outside linebacker Cam Brown on a rep. Zach Sieler was seen breezing past Robert Jones. Mario Kendricks won a rep against Chasen Hines.

— During a special teams period, McDaniel was with Hill and Ramsey behind an end zone having a conversation. To be a fly on the goal post to listen to what that trio was discussing.

— New Dolphins inside linebacker Anthony Walker wore the orange jersey Friday as Thursday practice’s player of the day. Walker has played an elevated role with David Long Jr. starting camp on the PUP list.

— Nik Needham tipped up a Skylar Thompson pass that Walker nearly intercepted but dropped on a diving attempt. Outside linebacker Grayson Murphy had a pressure that could’ve gone for a strip-sack early on the play.

— Offensive lineman Kion Smith and outside linebacker Cam Brown got tangled up after one physical team rep, but it didn’t escalate to the point of a skirmish.

— Left tackle Terron Armstead and running back Raheem Mostert were not seen participating in Friday’s practice.

Stock up

Tagovailoa made his point for his contract extension much greater by participating and throwing in several team settings Friday, especially after the offense was stagnant Thursday while Miami’s starting quarterback didn’t partake.

Stock down

Center Aaron Brewer had multiple botched snap exchanges with Tagovailoa, both in the shotgun and under center. He still should be a strong fit in McDaniel’s system due to his athleticism, but they’ll have to gain snapping chemistry. This was also an issue with Miami’s previous center, Connor Williams.