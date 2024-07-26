The Miami Dolphins held their second practice of this training camp on Thursday. Below is everything that happened from the reporters on site.

Joe Schad Training Camp Notes (Click here to read the full article from the Palm Beach Post)

Tua Tagovailoa, engaged in a contract dispute, did not have a helmet and did not participate. Tua held a football in his left hand and what may have been a listening device in his right hand. He stood behind the huddle but had no helmet. The Tua hold-in is heating up. At what point does this significantly impact the team? Does it in any way accelerate contract talks?

Linebacker David Longis still working on the side in an orange jersey and is not ready to practice. But he was hitting the blocking sled hard and looks closer.

One day after a little scare, safety Jevon Hollandwas participating.

Jonnu Smith and Terron Armsteadwere not spotted as participants. Armstead is going to have some veterans’ rest.

Jaelan Phillips was working on the side. Bradley Chubb and Cam Goode continue rehabilitation work.

Mike White hit Alec Ingold for a long completion.

Jaylen Waddle made a nice grab over the middle from Mike White.

Kyler Fuller and Calais Campbell appear to have had a veterans’ rest day.

Running back Chris Brooks fumbled recovered by Isaiah Mack. Brooks later dropped a pass.

Channing Tindall has a pass break up.

Emmanuel Ogbah wore an orange jersey as player of the previous practice.

Pass rusher Quinton Bell is off to a nice camp start.

Center Ireland Brown had a bad snap. It was the second straight day a Dolphins’ center had a bad snap. Yesterday it was a fumbled exchange involving Jack Driscoll.

Emmanuel Ogbah, wearing #51, had a sack.

Elijah Campbell intercepted Mike White.

Kader Kohou had two pass breakups.

Omar Kelly Training Camp Notes (Click here to read the full article from the Miami Herald)

Besides the six players who are on the physically unable to perform list, several others did not practice. Safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Kendall Fuller, two projected starters, went inside when the team went outside for practice. Neither practiced Thursday.

And defensive lineman Calais Campbell did not practice on Thursday after practicing on Wednesday. Campbell is 37, and the Dolphins traditionally limit and monitor the training camp work of older players.

New tight end Jonnu Smith, who practiced on Wednesday, was not a participant on Thursday. Smith worked sparingly all offseason because of an undisclosed injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, whose training camp work is apparently being limited to preserve his health for the regular season, was on the practice field working on his own but without a helmet. He did not participate in team drills.

Jevon Holland was back at practice and participating on Thursday after being sidelined for a time on Wednesday following a collision with receiver Malik Washington.

In one of the best plays on Thursday, Mike White delivered a deep throw to fullback Alec Ingold for a 60-yard touchdown.

Jaylen Waddle had a nice diving catch, and 15-year gain, on a pass from White.

Former Giants linebacker Cam Brown sacked White in 7 on 7 drills. Brown was a key special teams player for the Giants. He also had a nice stop in the backfield on a left-side run.

On a day when Campbell was held out, Da’Shawn Hand and Emmanuel Ogbah were owning their side of the trenches in the first 11-on-11 period. Ogbah sacked White, his second sack in two days. Ogbah wore the orange jersey given by coaches to the standout player from the previous day’s practice.

Running back Chris Brooks fumbled a pitch from quarterback Gavin Hardison. Defensive lineman Isaiah Mack recovered it and had a decent return. ▪ Channing Tindall, trying to win a job at one of Miami’s deepest positions (inside linebacker), had a pass breakup in 11-on-11s.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell set the edge very effectively and tackled De’Von Achane in the backfield. Bell has had a strong start to camp.

The defensive line owned the offensive line in the trench battle of the first 11-on-11 period. In one sequence, White had the entire defensive line in his face before he threw the ball three seconds after he likely would have been sacked.

Undrafted Rutgers rookie center Ireland Brown delivered a high snap to Skylar Thompson.

Receiver Anthony Schwartz – who faces significant odds to win a spot on the 53 – helped himself with a nice kickoff return, getting to midfield.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler had a tackle for loss on a right side run from Raheem Mostert.

River Cracraft beat former Bills cornerback Siran Neal for a respectable gain, on a pass from Thompson.

Hardison rebounded from a poor first practice to make some nice throws, including an inside seam pass to Tyreek Hill, who was moving as if someone hit the fast forward button while defenders were standing still. The undrafted UTEP rookie QB also delivered a 15-yard pass to Braylon Sanders in the middle of the field.

White was picked off by safety Elijah Campbell on a pass to tight end Durham Smythe; Ogbah was in his face with pressure when White bootlegged on the play.

Rookie left tackle Patrick Paul held Chop Robinson in an attempt to protect Thompson. ▪ Cornerback Jalen Ramsey laid his shoulder into tight end Tanner Conner at the conclusion of a screen pass that gained a first down.

Cornerback Kader Kohou had two pass breakups in the final 11 on 11 session. The defensive players celebrated every big play they made on Day 2 of camp.

Tight end Tanner Conner caught a short sideline pass from White and outsprinted two defenders to the end zone. Conner’s speed was impressive on the play.

Hill caught a 25-yard sideline pass from Thompson that ended practice. Ethan Bonner was in great position in coverage and might have deflected the ball, but the All Pro receiver caught it nonetheless.