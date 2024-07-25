The Miami Dolphins held their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Below is a rundown of what happened from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald and Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Be sure to check out their articles at the links below.

Omar Kelly Training Camp Notes (Click Here to read the full article from the Miami Herald website)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is limiting his practice participation amid ongoing contract negotiations, participated in two plays in 11-on-11 work, and both were handoffs.

Second-year edge player Zeke Vandenburgh, who missed his rookie season with an injury, intercepted Tagovailoa’s pass to tight end Tanner Conner, but that wasn’t Tagovailoa’s fault. The ball was bobbled by Conner and deflected into the air.

The defense dominated the practice, which featured more-than-desired work from No. 4 quarterback Gavin Hardison, who doesn’t seem to have a good mastery of the offense.

After practice, offensive line coach Butch Barry verbally reprimanded his players.

Some defensive notes: Safety Marcus Maye, dropped an interception from undrafted UTEP rookie quarterback Hardison..

UCLA edge rusher Grayson Murphy had a sack of Hardison on what seemed to be a botched handoff….

Linebacker Quinton Bell had a nice deflection at the line of scrimmage…

Second-year defensive tackle Brandon Pili appeared to sack Hardison (there’s no tackling) but Hardison scrambled around and threw a pass that Jordan Poyer intercepted.

Former Bills cornerback Siran Neal, who will be a core special teams player for Miami, picked off Hardison on the next play. …

Poyer made contact with Jaylen Waddle on a pass from Mike White….

Kendall Fuller deflected a pass to Hill on 11-on-11s…

Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack of White in 11-on-11s.

Skylar Thompson delivered a nice slant to Hill for a first down..

De’Von Achane had a nifty run to the left side; he weaved through the interior defensive line. River Cracraft caught a slant from Hardison to end practice.

Ogbah, who is working with the edge players and not the defensive linemen after signing with Miami on Tuesday, looks a little heavier than normal.

Even though McDaniel said Terron Armstead is in phenomenal shape and healthy, the Dolphins starting left tackle wasn’t on the field for the first practice.

Kendall Lamm and rookie Patrick Paul will likely handle the left tackle workload until Armstead is taken out of bubble wrap.

New Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell is massive, but his movement is slow. We’re not sure if he’s pacing himself, or showing his age (37).

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver spent the individual periods of practice with the edge rushers and gave rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson some pointers on his technique.

Jevon Holland did a somersault covering a Tagovailoa pass to Malik Washington. Got banged up a little but gave the team a thumbs-up.

Chris Perkins Training Camp Notes (Click here to read the full article from the Sun-Sentinel website)

The slimmed-down Tagovailoa threw passes in 7-on-7 drills and looked fairly sharp. Tagovailoa didn’t participate in 11-on-11s during organized team activities or minicamp in the spring.

The defensive machinations by coordinator Anthony Weaver were exciting on Wednesday.

As promised, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was used as a chess piece. We can’t disclose details but Weaver is living up to his promise of a diverse defense.

— The offense was decent with most of the work in 11-on-11s being down by backup QBs Mike White, Skylar Thompson and rookie Gavin Hardison. WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were good in limited work.

— The defense was solid in the front and the back. The pass rush was capable, especially late in practice while the secondary was active throughout practice.

— S Jevon Holland was up-ended by rookie WR Malik Washington, who unintentionally chopped out Holland’s legs, sending him airborne on the second play of 7-on-7. Holland stayed on the ground briefly, then sat up, went to the sideline briefly and returned for the next play. After that, Holland returned to the sidelined and was seen getting treatment by team personnel on his lower body.

— Edge rushers Bradley Chubb (knee), Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Cameron Goode (knee) worked on the side. LT Terron Armstead (veteran rest) rode the stationary bike late in practice and eventually walked onto the sideline to be with his teammates.

— RB Chris Brooks wasn’t spotted at Wednesday’s practice. All others were present.

— LB Jordyn Brooks wore the orange jersey, signifying the Player of the Day from the previous gathering. Brooks, was in charge of the play list for practice and it was pretty good. He was also active during practice.

— Tagovailoa hit Hill on a short pass on the first play of 7-on-7.

— Tagovailoa had a pass tipped and intercepted in 7-on-7. CB Siran Neal broke up the pass and LB Zeke Vandenburgh picked it off.

— S Marcus Maye dropped a potential interception thrown by Hardison. The deep throw was into double or triple coverage and Maye was tracking it the entire time.

— C Jack Driscoll had a fumbled snap exchange with Thompson.

— QBs were wearing their helmet cameras once again.

— S Jordan Poyer had a small collision with Waddle on a 15-yard reception over the middle. Waddle held onto the ball.

— DT Da’Shawn Hand deflected a short pass by White.

— DT Brandon Pili, who had a decent day, had a sack on a play that was allowed to continue after the sack. Poyer ended up making an interception.

— On the next play Hardison threw INT to Neal on another apparent sack, but the play was allowed to continue.

— Edge rusher Quinton Bell had an apparent sack on White against LT Kendall Lamm. But DT Zach Sieler might have had a sack from the inside as he had consistent pressure.

— Overall, the pass rush was pretty good, especially late in practice.

— Poyer was frequently spotted on the sideline giving tips to coaches and teammates. It seems as though his leadership gene is in midseason form.