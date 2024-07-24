As Training Camp opens today, July 24, 2024, let’s talk about, arguably, the Miami Dolphins’ strongest position group.

A group that boasts a First Ballot Hall of Famer, an All-Pro, a Breakout Star, and Veteran Contributors providing depth to round out the group.

Offense? Defense? Linemen? Skill Positions?

None of the above.

Welcome to our PUP.

Physically unable to perform (PUP) is a roster designation used in the National Football League (NFL) for players who suffered injuries during football-related activities prior to the start of training camp.

Such is the start to the 2024 Season.

Surprised? Shouldn’t be. None of this is a surprise.

It was known since late last season that both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips would be slow to get back on the field after suffering their respective injuries. An All-Pro and Breakout star is missing in action to start the season. Our Top 2 pass rushers are watching from the sidelines with hopes placed on veteran signings, draft picks, and undrafted signings to fill the void left behind.

A potential contributor to pick up some snaps was already on the roster last season but Cameron Goode’s injury wiped away the opportunity before he was able to capitalize on it.

Thus, Miami opens the season with three pass rushers/edge defenders on its PUP.

Shaq Barrett’s recent retirement further complicated the situation in recent days but did not add to the PUP. This forced Miami to look for a replacement on the eve of camp for a pivotal position that Barrett had been pegged for. Ultimately, Miami decided to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah.

Rounding out the Defensive side of the ball is David Long, who seems to be on the list for workload management more than anything else. As an established veteran leader, there shouldn’t be much to worry about with Long here.

On the Offensive side of the ball, things are much better with only two players starting Camp on the PUP List.

Odell Beckham Jr., being the First Ballot Hall of Famer that he is, doesn’t need the rigors or demands of camp to prove what he can and can’t do on the field. Therefore, much like in the case of David Long, it seems as if these are precautionary designations to ease into the season with as healthy a roster as possible, considering the losses already being dealt with to start the year.

Last but not least, we have Isaiah Wynn. Wynn was a big surprise last year and proved to be a reliable contributor before being hurt and missing the rest of the season. His return on the line could be the biggest improvement as the jury is still out on whether Aaron Brewer is an upgrade over Connor Williams. His healthy return shores up the left side with Terron Armstead and turns a question mark into a strength for this team.

With camp underway, let’s hope that the strength of this group weakens as players get added to the active roster and moved off of it. If not, we’re in for a long one.