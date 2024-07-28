The Miami Dolphins held their 3rd practice of this training camp; here is a recap of what took place on the field. This was another practice with no pads.

Overall Notes

Tua opened practice by grabbing the microphone and yelling SHOW ME THE MONEY, the fans cheered and went wild.

RB Jeff Wilson wearing the Orange Jersey

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald

When the action began, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense took advantage of the first team defense in this red zone specific day.

On one play in red zone drills, Tagovailoa stepped up, evaded pressure and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa also connected on a shovel pass from to Achane for some respectable yards on a play in which Emmanuel Ogbah was in the backfield but couldn’t slap the ball.

Braylon Sanders also scored a toe tap touchdown in the back of the end zone on a throw from Tagovailoa.

Kader Kohou got beat on the perfectly placed ball on the pass. Tagovailoa couldn’t connect on a deep pass to Waddle in early 11-on-11 work thanks to some tight coverage from Elijah Campbell, who broke up the pass.

Mike White had one of the other touchdown passes of the session to a wide open Tanner Conner, who continues to flash in practice.

The defense had its moments, which led to four turnovers.

Zach Sieler deflected one of Tagovailoa’s passes and Jevon Holland recorded another interception off a deflection.

Isaiah Mack intercepted a White pass that was intended for Je’Quan Burton and ran it back into scoring territory.

Grayson Murphy forced a bad exchange between White and Jaylen Wright, and the defense recovered the fumble.

Ethan Bonner recovered a backward pass that Skylar Thompson threw.

David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

It was actually a run-heavy day of work.

Wilson put on another fine performance Sunday, taking several handoffs and pitches for sizeable gains.

The physical runner is benefitting from shedding some pounds in the offseason. Wilson said he “most definitely” slimmed down. “Make sure I was more nimble so I’ll be able to move,” Wilson said. “So far, it feels like it’s working out for me.”

A highlight throw from Tagovailoa came when he found wide receiver Braylon Sanders in the back corner of the end zone. Sanders skied for the catch over cornerback Kader Kohou. …

Tagovailoa was intercepted at one point in red-zone drills, having a pass tipped near the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Zach Sieler and then intercepted by safety Jevon Holland. …

Other Dolphins turnovers defensively were garnered by outside linebacker Grayson Murphy, picking up a fumbled exchange and getting multiple sacks. Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack came up with an interception that ricocheted off Burton on a bobble. Cornerback Ethan Bonner picked up a backward pass from backup quarterback Skylar Thompson that was low to the running back. …

Tagovailoa showed some agility, escaping pressure in the red zone and rolling right to find an open Jaylen Waddle in the flat for a touchdown. He also had a pair of the flip shovel passes to Achane, one possibly a no-look. …

Tagovailoa tried to go deep a couple of times in 11-on-11. One, going to Waddle, was broken up by defensive back Elijah Campbell. Holland was on coverage for an incomplete deep pass to Achane. …

A 1-on-1 red-zone period was highlighted by the Jalen Ramsey-Waddle matchup. Ramsey got the better of his counterpart the first time, but Waddle won the pairing, 2-1, with touchdowns the following two instances, including one where he left Ramsey behind him, biting the wrong way. …

Backup quarterback Mike White found tight end Tanner Conner wide open for a touchdown in the red zone. …

Rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson had a sack early in 11-on-11. He also beat tackle Kion Smith in a lineman 1-on-1. He exploded with a great first step off the line later, but it was a run play and he didn’t seal the edge. Robinson got around fellow rookie Patrick Paul a couple of times for pressures. …

Eleven-on-11 drills started with Wilson Jr. breaking off a nice run up the middle. Mostert later went for a long gain. The run-heavy period also saw Wright break off a big one. …

Tight end Jonnu Smith was seen going off for a nice run to the outside, coming around for a handoff in the red zone. …

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell had a good-looking tackle for loss. He and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. made back-to-back stops at one point. Another case of penetration against a run came from fellow newcomer linebacker Jordyn Brooks. …

When linemen did 1-on-1s, defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand was seen bulldozing guard/center Liam Eichenberg and shoving him down. …

Undrafted rookie cornerback Storm Duck had a good pass breakup in the 1-on-1 setting. …

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill received an apparent maintenance day. Although he was seen, he did not participate. Cornerback Cam Smith was seen walking off the practice field and into team facilities.

Stock up

Jeff Wilson Jr. boosted his stock, now stringing together a couple of strong performances. He looks more nimble running at his new weight, which will work well in McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme, while he hopefully maintains his physicality.

Stock down

Rookie second-round tackle Patrick Paul has struggled at times early in camp, and at one point Sunday, fellow rookie, Chop Robison, got around him easily on back-to-back team reps. Paul is in a position where it’s a learning year for him without the expectations of starting, as Miami has a set tackle duo of Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and it was known Paul would be a bit of a project starting off.