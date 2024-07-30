I know Tua’s extension is old news at this point, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep talking about it, so that’s exactly what I will do.

We had been waiting for this for a while, and many reports said they weren’t close to a deal yet. Then, all of a sudden, it happened, and it was really exciting and relieving at the same time.

There was no more stress over whether it would happen, what the number would be, and how many times Tua would practice. We can finally say that we have a franchise quarterback locked in for the long term.

I loved the deal and think it was a win-win situation.

I, for one, am a big Tua fan. I thought the Dolphins got a good deal, and I am also happy that Tua got paid. I am not here to discuss number specifics or to explain why the deal is so important.

It’s important because of what Tua said, but I will rephrase it. Now that Tua has his contract, he is the highest-paid employee in the Dolphins organization, which means he has to take the most accountability out of everyone, and he himself said that. I have never heard anyone say this before, and I think it was awesome.

He understands what it means to be the highest-paid player on the team. It is not just an insignificant title or something for bragging rights; it means you are the leader, and you must ensure you can take the team to the next level. And that’s exactly what he is going to do—take the extra step.

Many players start underperforming after they get their contracts because they already feel comfortable and secure in the future. Tua is not like that. He has a different attitude. He knows that the big contract means he has to be even better, and I know he will do that.

I also liked the fact that the contract is not fully guaranteed but still a good amount of guaranteed money. Enough to make him happy, but at the same time, there are enough incentives to make him be better. I am never a fan of fully guaranteed contracts, especially for quarterbacks, who, unfortunately, have suffered many injuries in the last couple of seasons.

Tua’s contract also helps to end some narratives, like the narrative that the Dolphins don’t believe in him. It’s now clear that they absolutely do believe in him and that he is their guy.

He still has much to prove, but I believe that Tua is one of the league’s most coachable players, which helps him keep improving every year. We also learned that all the reports that the Dolphins didn’t want to pay the market price weren’t real because they did pay the market price.

But who cares about narratives, the truth is that it happened, Tua got his money, and the Dolphins have a franchise quarterback.

One last thing: For those who say that Tua was rude when he took the microphone in practice and said, “Show me the money,” and that he shouldn’t have done it, I have one thing to say: I don’t care.

Whenever Tua is shy and nice, everyone complains that he has to be more outspoken and louder, as well as things like that. But whenever he says anything out loud, or he defends himself, suddenly, everyone attacks him for being too cocky or salty.

So, make up your minds people, is he supposed to be quiet or loud, is he supposed to be cocky or not, the answer is that he can be whatever he wants to be, and it doesn’t matter. If any other player were saying what he said, everyone would be celebrating that, but for some reason, only Tua would be criticized for things like that.

For some reason, people just like hating on him, and I honestly don’t know why. He is one of the nicest and most genuine players in the league and also a top-five quarterback in the league, and there is nothing anyone can say right now to change that.