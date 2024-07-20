After several weeks away, Josh and Aaron return to look ahead to the 2024 edition of Miami Dolphins Training Camp! Where have the Dolphins improved? Where have they not? What are the camp battles to watch? What’s the deal with Tua’s new contract? How are we all feeling? They discuss all of this and more on a brand new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

