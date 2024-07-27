4 years, 212.4 million dollars. $53.1M AAV. A big contract for the Dolphins’ QB 1.

Just when it seemed like it might not happen after all, the Dolphins finally came to an agreement with Tua Tagovailoa on a contract that seems on its face to be very good for both parties.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss this, the Shaq Barrett retirement, and other Dolphins news and notes on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

