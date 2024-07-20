As we approach training camp, the Dolphins have many intriguing stories. Despite losing several star players in the off-season, the Dolphins managed to add depth at a lower cost and overall improve their roster. Although Tua’s extension is looming, Dolphins fans should be excited as, at the time of writing this article, the Dolphins will kick off their 2024/2025 season in 51 days. I look for the Dolphins to break the “Same Old Dolphins” mantra, as I have written before, and we are days away from Miami Dolphins football.

Training Camp

The Dolphins will begin camp with many key players on the PUP list: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode, and Isaiah Wynn. RB Salvon Ahmed was placed on the active/non-football injury list. This leaves the Dolphins’ training camp with competitions at left guard, right guard, numerous defensive line spots (considering injuries and timetables), cornerback, and obviously those who look to be depth and make the roster. The Dolphins have the pieces and many options at these positions, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Year Three

This season, we enter year three of the Tua-McDaniel connection. Coach McDaniel and Tua have both shown great strides in their fields and are coming off their best seasons yet, but there is always room for improvement. Look for Coach McDaniel to enhance an already stout run game, for Tua to utilize his legs more, and for this season’s new-look defense under Anthony Weaver. If the Dolphins want to take the step we know they can, it starts within. The roster is set to make a run, but can McDaniel and Tua continue developing into the best of the best?

Health

Last season, the Dolphins had numerous players miss time, and many more get injured. This season, things look to change. The Miami Dolphins get their first full season of lockdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey and have Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips returning to full strength. With the additions the Dolphins made, don’t expect a late-season scramble to sign pass rushers as the depth is present. By drafting Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara and signing many others, the Dolphins have shown they went into this offseason with a plan.

Speed, Speed & More Speed

As I have talked about in a previous article, not only did we add Jaylen Wright’s 4.38 forty to the running back room, but also physical, speedy tight end Jonnu Smith, who in 2023 reached a top speed of 21.15 mph, the third-fastest speed by any tight end in the Next Gen Stats era. Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham is a reliable option with sure hands, coming off a career-best 16.1 yards per reception, who can still run. The Dolphins offense is the fastest in the NFL and put up 29.2 points per game (2nd) and 401.3 yards per game (1st) last season. The Dolphins look to improve upon those numbers. With McDaniel’s ability to scheme and the playmakers’ ability on offense, I believe the offense will be even better than last season. The Dolphins look to win the division and make some noise in the playoffs.