The Miami Dolphins are synonymous with philanthropy and community, a tradition starting with the legendary Don Shula. Over the course of the franchise’s history, this has been instilled in its players. Back in April, elementary school teacher and Miami Dolphins podcaster Mary Crippen delivered incredible news to her ” class, class,” as she affectionately calls them. As she begins to tell them, and in perhaps one of the best plays in his career, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his Tua Foundation threw a touchdown to them collectively.

This is everything. It’s always been for them. The kids. Sharing this news with them was my favorite part of the day. Their smiles, their excitement. You can just hear it!! They are so truly grateful 🥹 Words cannot express my gratitude to @Tua and the @TuaFoundation. This… pic.twitter.com/OQXHaosVfG — Mary Crippen (@maryisbananas) April 12, 2024

The Tua Foundation donated $50,000 to Miami-Dade County Public School Pinecrest Elementary to build a flag football field. Mrs. Crippen, who incorporates football and Dolphins statistics into her own classroom playbook, broke the news to a chorus of cheers.

In perhaps the best group celebration since the Miami Dolphins conga line, class, class chanted “Tua, Tua…” in unison upon their teacher’s announcement.

Entering this week, the field is well underway, and Crippen delivered a social media update on Wednesday.

I BLINKED AND THERE IS TURF!! (Not MetLife style) 🫨🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/ibbGRsPG42 — Mary Crippen (@maryisbananas) July 17, 2024

Especially with the rising popularity of flag football nationwide, Crippen has further spread the game’s messaging nationally. The NFL will host their inaugural flag football tournament in Canton, Ohio July 18th-21st. NFL Flag Football has been growing rapidly, and over 700,000 athletes from ages 5-17 play in leagues throughout the United States and Canada, as Crippen details in an NFL.com commercial. As she continues, the 2028 Olympics will now have Flag Football as an event in the summer games in Los Angeles.

.@maryisbananas gets you ready for the 2024 NFL FLAG Championships this weekend! Catch the @NFLFLAG Championships presented by Toyota July 19-21 on @ESPN, ABC, Disney Networks pic.twitter.com/qhNE8euUwk — NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2024

With a field in their literal backyard and Crippen coaching, you never know what future flag football stars will have their story begin in “Class, Class.”

The field is expected to be finished before school starts on August 15th and constructed by All Smooth Landscape & Turf company.