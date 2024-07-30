The Miami Dolphins held their practice of this training camp in pads on Tuesday. Below is what took place on the field.

David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The intensity ramped up again Tuesday as the Dolphins went into a third-and-1 situational drill and even had an instance where edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah tackled running back De’Von Achane to the ground.

Then, it went up another notch a few plays later. Cornerback Kader Kohou got into a skirmish with rookie running back Jaylen Wright. Before you know it, big tackle Patrick Paul (6-foot-7, 332 pounds), defending his fellow offensive rookie, had Kohou (5-10, 197) lifted in the air, nearly suplexing him before letting off slightly upon the release.

The defense won Tuesday’s practice. In fact, the offense, for many of the early team periods struggled with fumbled snaps, drops and generally didn’t have a lot of room to run wherever the play went. The unit really took to what Ramsey instilled in it Tuesday. …

Safety Jordan Poyer intercepted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a downfield pass over the middle, stepping in front of a throw to Braxton Berrios. …

Center Aaron Brewer had another fumbled snap exchange with Tagovailoa. It was an issue with all centers again on Tuesday. Ireland Brown airmailed a shotgun snap to Mike White and Andrew Meyer also sent one over the head of Skylar Thompson. …

In the third-and-1 drill, Ogbah stopped Achane short. Ogbah also had at least one practice sack Tuesday as he continues to post a strong camp. …

On one play that was allowed to continue after Chop Robinson, who had another exceptional day, got to Tagovailoa, the quarterback dropped the ball perfectly deep to Achane, but Kohou was there to force it out with safety Jevon Holland also in the vicinity. …

Quinton Bell also got to Thompson before the release on a deep connection to Tyreek Hill. …

Cam Brown and Jonathan Harris combined for a sack on Skylar Thompson on third-and-1. Jeff Wilson Jr. picked up a first down running downhill on the right side of the line but got hurt on the play. …

In a red-zone drill, Achane scored a touchdown up the middle from 7 yards out. He also got near the goal line on another pitch, running right tackle behind Austin Jackson. Tagovailoa hit tight end Durham Smythe in the flat and there was a good battle at the 1-yard line between him and Poyer. …

Campbell, a special teams standout who has impressed with several plays made on defense at safety, wore the orange jersey Tuesday as part of a strong early portion of camp. …

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Grayson Murphy has been flying around early in camp, but he dropped an interception on a throw from White as he read the pass White tried to send over his head. …

Undrafted rookie cornerback Storm Duck had an impressive pass breakup on a throw over the middle, reaching over the back of a receiver. …

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald

Owner Stephen Ross watched his first practice of training camp on the field and it certainly wasn’t an ideal day for the offense to deliver their worst performance of training camp.

Miami was yet again plagued with snapping issues, and quarterbacks were missing on wide open receivers. Not all of the blame can be placed on the quarterbacks considering the offensive line is leaking pressure, and few receivers not named Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were getting open.

The offense seemingly got things into gear during the red zone area, situational work, where De’Von Achane started out the period with a touchdown and a couple of plays later Braxton Berrios caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa. But by then it was too little too late. And then there was the fight.

Jaylen Wright and Kohou got into a physical altercation in practice and Paul flipped Kohou over in suplex fashion, which made the tensions grow between the offense and defense.

Jeff Wilson injured his left leg during a third-and-1 situation period that ended the practice.

Terron Armstead dressed, his first of training camp, but really didn’t do any work in Tuesday’s practice. In the days Armstead has missed the Dolphins have had Kendall Lamm, Patrick Paul and Kion Smith handle the left tackle duties.

Elijah Campbell was designated the orange jersey play, which recognizes him as the top performer from Monday’s practice. Campbell had strong coverage and broke up a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle early in Monday’s session.

Raheem Mostert and Anthony Walker did not work during Tuesday’s practice.

Da’Shawn Hand deflected a Skylar Thompson pass. Thompson connected on a 15-yard completion to Hill, but Emmanuel Ogbah beat Patrick Paul badly with a spin move and would have hit the QB if the action was live.

Kader Kohou broke up a pass to Waddle that could have been considered a drop.

Chop Robinson had a would-be sack on Smith on a play where Tagovailoa threaded the needle on a sideline tear dropped to Achane.

However, Kohou knocked it out at the end and he might not have maintained possession.

Tagovailoa delivered a nice pass on the seam to Anthony Schwartz, which would have gained 20 yards. Tagovailoa put the ball on target in a very tight window.

The Dolphins’ first period of 11-on-11s featured two missed deep balls to Hill, and three bad snaps that could have produced turnovers.

Aaron Brewer continued his snapping mishaps with a low wobbler to Tagovailoa.

Later on in the series Matthew Jones and Andrew Meyer, two undrafted rookies, put high snaps on their QB.

When the snapping issues settled down Tagovailoa threw an interception to Jordan Poyer, who stepped in front of a pass intended for Braxton Berrios.

Jonnu Smith dropped two passes during his work session.

Calais Campbell and Quinton Bell did a phenomenal job of setting their edge. Every run that came their direction was choked out. It’s clear that Bell is competing, if not the frontrunner, for a starting edge role while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are sidelined.