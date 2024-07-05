Head Coach Mike McDaniel is entering his third NFL season with the Dolphins. He is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, something Miami hasn’t had in 20 years.

Although he has no playoff wins, McDaniel has returned the Dolphins to contenders and made them a relevant NFL franchise again. McDaniel has brought the swag, awkward press conferences, and a fun atmosphere to Miami Dolphins football. Heading into year three, he still needs to improve though

Run The Ball

With the style of the Dolphins’ offense and the ability of their playmakers, it is easy to stray from the run. However, the Dolphins could not control the clock too often due to incomplete passes, being too cute in short-yardage situations, and over-adjusting. The run game was frequently effective in the first half but nonexistent in the second half. The Dolphins’ running back room is arguably its best unit, McDaniel needs to control the pace of the game not only to improve on offense but give the defense some rest too.

In 2023, the Dolphins averaged 4.8 yards per carry, which ranked among the top in the NFL. Sticking with the run will force the defense to come up, creating more opportunities for Hill, Waddle, Smith, and others in play action and RPOs. I believe there is a real possibility that Mostert and Achane could both reach 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Throwing The Red Flag

If an NFL coach gets only one of their first two challenges correct this season, they will earn a third one. Previously, both challenges had to be correct to earn a third. Instant replay has become crucial in sports, altering momentum-changing plays and ensuring officiating accuracy. However, McDaniel and his staff have struggled with this aspect.

After only having a single successful challenge in his rookie year, coach McDaniel is now 3-10 on challenges in his young coaching career. Entering year three, McDaniel and the Dolphins must improve on when and what to challenge, especially with the opportunity to challenge three plays.

While not every team excels at challenges, the importance lies in knowing when and where to use them. Division rival Sean McDermott ranks just ahead of McDaniel with a 10-23 clip, while one of the better coaches at challenging is Brian Daboll, with a record of 7-3. McDaniel’s success should improve this season as he has made strides in coaching each year. This is crucial, as many challenges can alter games, and missed opportunities due to a lack of challenges can be costly.

Continue To Be Himself

This is not about improvement but instead recognizing what has brought McDaniel success. He is a players’ coach, as evidenced by “Hard Knocks,” showing he can be a teammate, friend, and coach all at once. He relates to his players and puts them in positions to succeed, and that’s what players want. Mike McDaniel does it differently, from his sideline attire to his one-liners in the press—he gets it done. If McDaniel can keep the Dolphins playing as a team for each other, with one goal in mind, he will make his year three jump much like his mentor from San Francisco.