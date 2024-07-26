One of the biggest things I will be watching this year with the Miami Dolphins is the defense and what will be different under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

There was a lot of excitement last year with Vic Fangio because he is considered one of the best defensive minds in the game, and while the defense was ranked in the top 10 and improved in a lot of areas, the defense at times left a lot to be desired for me.

Fangio liked to play zone and not pressure as much. The Dolphins’ defense sometimes looked vanilla with the bend but didn’t break approach. There were times I wish Fangio would use more pressure in games, such as the final 3 minutes against the Tennessee Titans with their rookie quarterback Will Levis, instead let him sit back and throw to lead a miracle comeback.

That shouldn’t have happened regardless of pressure or no pressure, but it made you wonder if things could have been different.

Also, he did not use his star corner, Jalen Ramsey, to shadow the opposing team’s top receivers, and he did not play younger players like cornerback Cam Smith. Fangio was old school, and that style rubbed some players the wrong way, and that happens, but I don’t feel he maximized the defense’s talent.

When head coach Mike McDaniel announced that the team and Fangio decided to mutually part ways, one of the things he cited was developing younger players. Maybe that was a shot at him for not coaching up younger players like Smith or linebacker Channing Tindall.

The players seemed totally on board with the decision to part with Fangio, and also, Fangio always seemed to be eyeing the Philadelphia Eagles job since he has family that lives in that area, but the bottom line was that it didn’t work out as well as anticipated.

Weaver seems to bring a fresher and more energetic approach to the team. He was also a former player, so he probably could relate better to the other players. He has already talked about using Ramsey as a chess piece all over the field to maximize his talents.

He will also use more three safety looks on the field, which is a different approach.

The Dolphins lost some talent and depth on defense with the free agent losses of Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, and Raekwon Davis. However, there is still talent and new incoming players, such as first-round pick pass rusher Chop Robinson. The Dolphins have guys working their way back from injuries, such as Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

The Dolphins didn’t address the defensive tackle position with the losses of Wilkins and Davis, and that’s a concern. There is also a concern of depth in the secondary at the safety position specifically. Still, Weaver comes from a background with the Baltimore Ravens, known for being tough and physical.

Weaver also has to develop younger players like Smith and Tindall, who haven’t developed for whatever reason. Some feel Smith had maturity issues and didn’t put the time into his craft, which could be possible, but with a new coordinator, he has to step up and be a key contributor, especially since the team moved on from Xavien Howard.

I’m curious to see how Weaver is on defense.

Is he a zone guy?

Is he a guy who likes pressure?

What personnel will he use on the field?

These are things that intrigue me about Weaver. Weaver is a hot commodity as an assistant coach and has been considered for head coaching positions. If so, let’s see how he works with this group and its talent that returns to maximize their strengths.