On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo talking about the big news from Monday in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show discussing Miami bringing in Emmanuel Ogbah and Yannick Ngakoue for workouts on Monday with the news of Shaq Barrett retiring. Which one should Miami sign? Should Miami sign both? And where will Miami get their pass rush the first month or so of the season? Mike discusses that. Then he talks about the news that Jordan Love won’t practice for the Packers in training camp until he gets a new deal and how that affects Tua since both Love and Tua are represented by ATHLETES FIRST. Will the agency tell the Dolphins that Tua won’t practice this training camp until he gets a new deal? Or is Tua’s situation different, and will he be there Wednesday when Miami hosts its first practice? Then, to close the show, Mike discusses the three big questions Miami must have answered before Week 1 of the regular season. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

