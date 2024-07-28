The Miami Dolphins and Tua agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension on Friday, and all parties involved are celebrating the moment that Miami has their quarterback under contract for the immediate future. With Tua now locked up for the foreseeable future, we can turn the page on that story and begin to look ahead to the upcoming 2024 season.

But (yes, there is always a BUT) the larger big-picture issue surrounding the Dolphins is that with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel signing off on giving Tua this big-money contract, they are on the clock to bring home some results in the next 3-4 years or else they will be shown the door and be out of work.

There is no “do-over” here for Grier and McDaniel if this doesn’t work out with Tua.

If things don’t work out with Tua as a quarterback, they both won’t get to keep their jobs and “try again” with a new quarterback in a few years.

In a perfect world, everyone hopes Miami wins the AFC East and multiple playoff games with Tua as the quarterback this season and many seasons moving forward.

We all know life isn’t perfect sometimes, though, and the pathway to hell is often paved with good intentions. And as much as we all hope Tua gives us the fairytale ending (or at least a positive one with playoff success even if we don’t win a Super Bowl), there is a chance that it won’t work out.

And IF (again, IF) that is the case, Grier and McDaniel don’t get a mulligan here.

When you decide to give a quarterback $167 million guaranteed, expectations are raised.

When you decide to give a quarterback $167 million guaranteed, nobody wants to hear excuses.

When you decide to give a quarterback $167 million guaranteed, you just pushed all your chips to the center of the table, and you better not bust.

The Miami Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game in 23 years; the fanbase has been patient enough.

And when you make an “All-In” move and break the bank for Tua (which is the smart thing to do, and I’m not saying they shouldn’t have), know that the measuring stick just changed for Grier and McDaniel.

The bar just got raised, and falling short of expectations is not an option. No amount of excuses (injuries, cold weather games, etc.) matters or will be tolerated anymore. They will fall on deaf ears.

We are at the point now with the Dolphins where making the playoffs isn’t the “goal” and shouldn’t be celebrated. Making the playoffs should be expected. Now, the goal is to win in the playoffs.

Demanding a Super Bowl appearance or win is a lot, but it isn’t much to ask for them to win the AFC East or at least win a playoff game or two and make a run at possibly appearing in a Super Bowl. That is a realistic demand.

Again, I think most rational, level-headed, normal Dolphins fans are fine and happy with Tua’s contract extension. It was deserved and needed, and we have seen enough of Tua to continue this journey for a few more years and see where this goes. With that said, though, to quote Talia Shire, who played Adrianne, there is only one thing left to do—WIN!