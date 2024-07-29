Wunderdog.com Sports Picks Review: How They Did For Me

Sports betting always makes watching a game more interesting for me, but it’s also frustrating. The oddsmakers we’re all up against aren’t dummies. They’re careful picking lines. Their livelihood depends on it after all. Unfortunately, my livelihood depends on not going broke betting on sports. That’s why after trying to win on my own for a while, I came to the realization that I suck at it.

I eventually decided to try out some sports handicapping services. There are a lot of handicappers out there though, and while some may help me win more, they’re also taking my money. I wanted to find someone I trusted that made me more than they cost.

Wunderdog Sports Picks was one of the handicapping services I tried out. I found them on Google and saw him touting having 400,000+ subscribers, so I thought it was worth a shot.

I started with his free picks. He sends out one pick for free a day that’s also going out to his paying clients. Lucky for me (and him), I won with the first free pick he sent out, so I started off with a good taste in my mouth and decided to buy one of his premium packages.

When I was first looking at handicappers, one thing that jumped out to me about Wunderdog was how long he’d been in the game. According to the about page on the site, he’s been making picks for over two decades and has won quite a few awards along the way.

Given anyone can write an about page that makes them look good, I also liked that he posts his past picks going back 20 years. I checked out a few games I had bet on in the past to see what his angle had been.

While my wife wishes I’d just bet the NFL, I can’t help myself from wanting to get in on the action in other sports. I hand over money for NBA and college football as well so I wanted a service that covered more than just one sport. Wunderdog handicaps NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, NHL, WNBA, PGA golf, and horse racing. I can’t blame the guy for wanting to make money roughly 365 days a year.

What His Picks Are Like

Wunderdog sends picks by email in plenty of time before the games. I usually receive the email several hours before the games start, although one day when there were some really early games he cut it close.

While his emails have a ton of content, he doesn’t force readers to dig through too much other info before getting to the goods, the pick is always front and center. Each pick comes with a few paragraphs of analysis detailing why he’s making the pick. I liked seeing his reasoning each time. I didn’t always agree with it, but it helped me hone my own thinking.

When I created an account on the site, I started being able to access the picks I was paying for through my account as well. I also joined his VIP program to score some points I could for buying picks. Small savings, but a bonus nonetheless.

He also has links in his emails to computer picks on the site for those that don’t want to buy premium picks to start. From what I can tell, these are picks auto-generated from his custom models but don’t take into account everything he considers when he makes his premium picks.

Authoritative

I found Wunderdog to be knowledgeable in all the sports he delves into. From stats on teams and players to situational handicapping, he keeps up on injuries, relevant trends, personnel changes, coaching strengths and weaknesses, and home/road dynamics. He draws on an array of betting angles, detailed sports knowledge, and personal experience.

Comparing Wunderdog to Past Services Experiences

The first thing I learned when checking out picks services is that not all so-called experts are created equal. Many are experts at marketing, building websites, gathering data, and promotions to buy some package, but fall flat when it comes to predicting the outcome of games. Some are downright awful, closer to scam artists than wagering professionals.

Since I’m kind of a research nerd, I tracked free picks from other websites, followed sports handicapping services, purchased ‘Locks of the Month,’ read sports handicapper reviews, and tried ‘Fan Appreciation Specials.’ The results were unimpressive, around 50%, and sometimes worse. A sports bettor needs to hit 52-53% just to break even and top that to turn any kind of profit. I found that it takes a lot of research to identify point spreads with a good chance to cover. And to make money in sports betting, topping 53% takes a lot more, including work discipline, money management, and sound methods.

What is Wunderdog’s Betting Track Record?

The bottom line with all gambling is having positive results. A surplus of negative results means you’re out of money and out of the game. And betting bankrolls can evaporate faster than a July raindrop in the Las Vegas desert. When it comes to results, Wunderdog does some things that I haven’t seen any other sports betting handicapper do. He posts every single past pick on his website going back 20 or more years. I tracked this over six months using his free picks and two of his paid premium packages. The plays I received matched up 100% with what was posted the next day for anyone to access. He states plainly on his website, “No one hits 80%, 70%, or even 60% long term” and “Only 1 percent of sports bettors win.” From what I can tell after working with him he’s in that rare 1% category with his unique system. The results of that system are visible on his website with posted graphs charting the yearly profit in each sport if his customers backed the games with his unit amount recommendations.

Transparency

The United States SEC is an independent federal agency that requires all publicly traded companies to release disclosure-related annual reports for company shareholders. For instance, company officers of investment banks must make personal disclosures regarding the investments they and their family members own. Transparency in transactions is necessary to avoid company corruption and lies. While the SEC doesn’t regulate sports services, Wunderdog does the same thing on his own, revealing every pick that wins, loses, or ties. His reports aren’t annual, they’re daily. Many sports touts reveal their past wins but bury embarrassing losses to artificially inflate winning percentages. Not Wunderdog. He bares it all – and still is able to generate a profit. It’s his way of proving to subscribers his 100% honesty, which he also backs up with a guarantee.

Betting Analysis

Wunderdog’s write-ups provide a window into how he breaks down games and point spreads. In reading his writeups, he zeroes in on the betting number or numbers that are off and explains why in great detail with most every selection. In one game, a total can be off by a few points. In another, the underdog should be the favorite. And in another, a situation gives edges to one team that is not reflected in the odds, such as a long road trip, an emotional spot, or the second game of a back-to-back. Most of his releases have multiple wagering angles weaved together to provide even stronger advantages for one team. It’s the kind of clear, in-depth analysis that made sense to me and allowed me to learn.

Handicapping Style

Sports handicapping can range from simple to complex. Simple is how the majority of sports fans view games, such as home field, a lousy starting pitcher going, or a football team off of a beatdown in revenge mode. Successful bettors examine games with a more complicated view. And the best are able to sift through all the complexities to focus in on the essentials that will influence the final score in relation to the odds. I found Wunderdog adept at zeroing in on the most meaningful factors built up over many years of analysis. His picks cover a wide range of betting numbers, such as totals, first-half totals, sides, live underdogs, and selected parlays, all backed by data and relevant situational factors. I found it impossible to predict what types of wagers he would release each day. I think he sees things that the average bettor doesn’t. His range of identifying the weakest odds is so deep. Ultimately, I gave up trying to anticipate and just bet on what he identified as the top picks.

How well did Wunderdog perform?

I purchased six months of baseball and a month of college football, in addition to signing up and tracking his daily free selections. I stuck carefully to his unit-based recommendations for his premium service and was able to secure a profit that matched his online winnings. I didn’t bet on his free picks but tracked the releases and the results. They not only increased my paper bankroll but matched up the next day with what he stated was released. All the free picks that I received were revealed, losers didn’t disappear from his website, and there were no extra winning free plays added that I didn’t know about. His past picks page matched up with every selection I received.

Guaranteed Winners

I’ve been involved with other sports betting tout services that offer “guarantees” to buy the picks. They weren’t guarantees at all but gimmicks to keep you as a customer. For instance, one was “you will go 3-0 with this parlay or play the rest of the month free on me.” I went 1-2 on that parlay. I did get plays on the house for the next four weeks but they were opinions and throw-away picks that weren’t unit-based. If they had been unit-based, the unit would have been zero. Each day I was told I could get a throw-away pick from the scammer, but there were much better plays available if I would only agree to give my credit card number and pay for them. And each time it was an exhausting experience with a salesman that ended only when I said something like, “I don’t even want the throw-away pick. I’m hanging up.”

Wunderdog’s guarantee is far different: What you buy from him wins, or he gives you an equal package free. The testimonial section at the Wunderdog website spoke volumes to me about the guarantee, and the type of experience his other customers were having over the years.

Educational Content

Overall, it seems like Wunderdog really cares about helping his customers learn to bet smarter, not just take his advice blindly. I say this because one day, I decided to watch a few parts of his 10-part series on becoming a better bettor and found the content to be smart and helpful. I picked up some tips I hadn’t thought of before and he really details what distinguishes a winner bettor from a losing one. I particularly liked his tips for line shopping, setting expectations, and bankroll management. It’s incredible how easy it is to get caught up in the middle of football season, adding plays throughout the weekend or doubling down on the Monday night game, and not knowing where the money went despite going .500 with your picks. Setting strict units in relation to your bankroll shed new light on the concept of bankroll management that had never dawned on me.

Wunderdog Handicapping Service Conclusion

The bottom line of sports betting is winning. Wunderdog won for me with both his free and paid picks. Digging deeper into the mechanics of his service revealed his different approaches to handicapping. He has multiple systems when analyzing games and betting odds, one that has been derived from years of practice, trial and error, and ultimately what appears to be success in winning. Throw in the useful tools on the website along with his pick transparency of every single play, and I can say Wunderdog is worth a look.