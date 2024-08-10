If you dream of getting into the league without being on the field, plenty of paths are available, from managing teams to enhancing player performance to broadcasting the games. The right college major can get your foot in the door. Here are ten recommended college majors for a career in the NFL.

Sports Management

Sports Management is the major for the strict businessman or woman at heart. The degree program equips students with the skills to handle everything from team salaries to managing events, marketing campaigns, and even operating your favorite stadium. Sports Management graduates can go on to work with teams as team managers or team operations or even become NFL executives.

Exercise Science

If one wants to work in sports conditioning or the health area, Exercise Science is a pathway to the NFL through strength and conditioning coaching. The major focuses on anatomy, physiology, and nutrition and prepares students to improve athletes’ performance and prevent injuries.

Communications

Communication is a broad major that covers media relations, broadcasting, and public relations within a sports organization. An NFL team needs a communicator who can handle press releases, manage media relations with the press, and help manipulate the team’s public perception. A communications degree can lead to a position as a spokesperson, public relations professional, or sportscaster.

Business Administration

A major in Business Administration is an excellent educational aspiration for aspiring NFL administrators. A Business Administration degree teaches business management, accounting, and human resources skills vital to managing any sports team. A graduate could work in negotiating contracts with players, ensuring the proper budget management of a team, or as a general manager.

Marketing

Marketing majors will likely hit the ground running in the sports world, helping to drive fan engagement, manage brand partnerships, and orchestrate promotional events. With the NFL operating as a prime-time entertainment vehicle, creativity in marketing is vital to keeping fans involved and excited.

Sports Medicine

Sports Medicine is an essential major for athletes as it is imperative to their health and the longevity of their careers. Sports medicine majors lead to careers as athletic trainers, rehabilitationists, and medical support staff. Sports medicine professionals work with athletes to manage their injuries and optimize their physical health. Every NFL team needs these people as they help the overall wellness of every athlete.

Psychology

The mental aspect of sports is as important as the physical one. A Psychology (sports psychology) major teaches people to work on an athlete’s mental health, dealing with motivation, stress, and out-of-game performance anxiety. These specialists help keep players in good mental shape for the game.

Law

Pursuing a law degree and a career in the NFL simultaneously might seem unusual. Still, a legal background helps a team negotiate the many legal challenges of professional sports. It is how a law degree is put to use in the NFL:

Contract Negotiations : Lawyers draft and negotiate player contracts.

: Lawyers draft and negotiate player contracts. Legal Representation : They represent teams and players in legal disputes.

: They represent teams and players in legal disputes. Compliance : Lawyers ensure adherence to league regulations.

: Lawyers ensure adherence to league regulations. Intellectual Property: They manage branding and copyrights.

That’s why a law degree prepares you to help your team or you, the player, manage a lot of what shows up in an NFL contract.

Information Technology

You could earn a major in Information Technology and work in sports analytics – a field where the game is as much a matter of number-crunching as athletic prowess. Teams need IT professionals to process large amounts of data for game analysis, player performance, and scouting.

Film and Media Production

Finally, a Film and Media Production major could get you into the NFL if you love storytelling and sports. You could produce a game’s broadcast, promotional content, or documentary about a player or team.

Beyond the Field: Careers That Score

The team’s stars are the players, but it takes a sizeable off-field staff to bring the NFL to a city. Choosing one of these majors allows you to work in the NFL without ever having to throw a spiral. The path to the NFL is not just paved with the pads you wear on your body. It’s also sustained with the pads you wear on your brain.