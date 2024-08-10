Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update regarding Aaron Brewer after Miami’s 20-13 victory on Friday evening at his post-game press conference. Brewer left practice on Wednesday with an apparent hand injury and did not return. Brewer was not seen on the sideline at the preseason game on Friday night.

In his post-game press conference, McDaniel said Brewer’s injury will be looked at “week-to-week.” This led to speculation that his right hand is broken, as that type of injury would cost a player roughly 4-6 weeks of action.

If that is the case, Brewer would most likely miss the start of the regular season. As if his hand were in a cast, he could not snap with a cast.

Now, if his hand is in a cast or some sort of brace, could he slide over and play guard at the beginning of the regular season, which could kick Liam Eichenberg over to center for the time being.

I would also expect Miami to give Jack Driscoll a longer look at center this upcoming week at practice to see if he can play that position at an adequate level and avoid moving Eichenberg away from guard.

Driscoll struggled mightily during the first two weeks in training camp, especially at the center position, with numerous snapping issues.

This will also turn the spotlight on Isaiah Wynn because if Wynn can return to form, Miami could slide him into the left guard spot, move Robert Jones to right guard, and have Liam Eichenberg as their starting center until Brewer is ready. The Dolphins’ coaching staff may feel more comfortable with that lineup, as that would be a way for Miami to have their best five (healthy) offensive linemen on the field at one time.

When McDaniel was asked about Wynn after the last Atlanta game, he said there wasn’t an update at this time. Which is leading to speculation Wynn may start the 2024 season on the PUP list causing him to miss the first four regular season games of the year.

Brewer will be 27 in October and was undrafted in 2020 by the Titans. He has started 40 of 58 games over the last four years, including starting all 17 games the past two seasons for the Titans.

He has played both guard and center and was the Titans’ starting center in the 2023 season.

In 2022, he started 17 games at left guard; last season, he started 17 games at center. He gave up six sacks and 34 pressures and was called for five penalties. He is known as a very good run blocker but is weak in pass blocking. He has great mobility and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage.

More on this story and Aaron Brewer’s injury as it develops.