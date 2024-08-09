This offseason, the Dolphins signed free-agent center Aaron Brewer to a 3-year deal for $21 million to replace Connor Williams as their starting center. Wednesday at practice, Brewer had to leave practice when he injured his hand. He walked off the field with trainers and went indoors, returning a time later just to watch practice. There were no reports of the severity of the injury.

Tonight at the Falcons-Dolphins preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium, Aaron Brewer was not spotted on the sideline, and the speculation is that it may be because the Dolphins are trying to hide an injury, like a cast on the injured hand. That is just speculation at this time, and when we have more information, we will have it up here on the website.

Brewer will be 27 in October and was undrafted in 2020 by the Titans. He has started 40 of 58 games over the last four years, including starting all 17 games the past two seasons for the Titans.

He has played both guard and center, and in the 2023 season, he was the starting center for the Titans.

In 2022, he started 17 games at left guard; last season, he started 17 games at center. He gave up six sacks and 34 pressures. He also was called for five penalties. He is known as a very good run blocker, but he is weak in his pass blocking. He has great mobility and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage.

Aaron Brewer is the only offensive linemen not on the sidelines for tonight’s Dolphins game. The only time that happens is when they have something to hide, like a cast. Say your prayers. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 9, 2024

Dolphins OT/OG Kion Smith also went down in the 1st quarter of the game and had to leave but he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

More on this Aaron Brewer story as it develops.