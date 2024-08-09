We are finally here!

We’ll not finally here but almost here.

Apologies for jumping the gun, but at least in some capacity, the wait is over, and we can begin to see the 2024 rendition of the Miami Dolphins start to take shape.

Whether you are interested or disinterested, because Preseason Football isn’t the most thrilling, you cannot deny that there is Miami Dolphins Football tonight over @ Hard Rock Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s been 209 Days or 29 Weeks and 6 Days or 6 Months and 27 Days since the last game of the 2023 Season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Any way you slice it, it’s been long enough.

So off we go on the adventure of awaiting what the season will have in store for us.

A surprise could come as early as tonight in the form of an unheralded prospect who shines when given the opportunity.

To me, this is what Preseason Football is all about. Finding diamonds in the rough.

Who’s that guy who you’ve barely heard of who comes out and makes a case to make the team?

Who’s that guy who can become a rotational piece to complement a position group and provide depth to it?

Or is there an impact player that could become a pivotal part of the core of this team?

Please, Lord, shine down on us. We are not afraid to beg and see no shame in it. Bless us with talent. Amen.

To put it in our terms …

Is there another Irving Spikes out there?

Another Oronde Gadsden?

Another Davone Bess?

Maybe another Zach Sieler?

Whoever you are, just make your presence known to us.

It could be anyone on the Roster who you haven’t heard of or barely know. So take a look at it before tonight’s game, and let’s see if we hit on anything unexpected.

We are officially 31 Days away from the main course when the Miami Dolphins officially kick off the Season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, in the meantime, let’s feast on these appetizers and hope that one keeps us coming back for more.