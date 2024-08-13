We look back at last week’s Falcon’s game. The three of us talk about the youngsters who appear quite promising. We talk about television crews and preseason. We are very excited about Phillips’s return and what that’ll mean for our pass rush once he knocks the rust off. We look at a write-up by the good people at ESPN about QB traits and how Tua fits in from a strength and weakness perspective.

Note: We recorded Monday evening. Since then, a few developments: Teair Tart was waived. It was also learned that Miami & Washington will have one scrimmage on Thursday instead of two, as indicated during the show.

