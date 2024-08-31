Quoting one of the greatest factions in WWE history, the Miami Dolphins did what’s best for business. Head coach Mike McDaniel is now with the team through the 2028 season. This offseason, we have seen Miami lock up many young talents on the offensive side of the ball. The Dolphins have not seen this type of focus on retaining a core in quite some time, which is why this was best for business.

Players Coach

Every press conference, every social media clip, and throughout Hard Knocks, one thing has been certain: guys like to play for McDaniel. Miami has become a destination for free agents although many signings didn’t pan out.

Veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Calais Campbell publicly took less money to come to Miami, Tyreek Hill chose the Dolphins due to state taxes, and numerous others expressed interest in joining McDaniel’s squad. Having a coach that athletes want to play for is essential for growth, leadership, and, ultimately, team building.

The Dolphins are a tight-knit squad with leaders from top to bottom and many selfless players. Take Blake Ferguson, for example. McDaniel’s staying in Miami will give us leverage in the free agent market and can help sway players whose contracts are expiring.

Here are some of the Dolphins’ extensions on the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive Extensions this Offseason

McDaniel: Thru 2028

Alec Ingold: 3-year/$17.2M

Raheem Mostert: 2-year/$9M

Jaylen Waddle: 3-year/$84.75M

Tua Tagovailoa: 4-year/$212.4M

Tyreek Hill: 3-year/$90M

This also includes three more years of Achane, four of rookie Jaylen Wright, and two years with Jonnu Smith.

Creativity and Innovation

Mike McDaniel has produced two top-10 offenses and has made an average Dolphins offensive line lead the league in many statistics. The Dolphins’ motions, the blocking schemes, the misdirection, and the exploits in the rules have been seen across the league since McDaniel’s introduction. He schemes guys open, trusts his game plan, and ultimately has unlocked the potential of everyone who has come into his offense. Tua, Mostert, Hill, and Waddle have all produced their best seasons under McDaniel, and many more Dolphins have this ability.

There will be Jonnu Smith, more DeVon Achane, and the rookies Jaylen Wright and Malik Washington this year. This season will be another opportunity for the Dolphins to create a new offensive standard, and I’m excited for year three and beyond of McDaniel.

The Final Piece

The Dolphins’ Super Bowl window is open; this is the time. McDaniel must produce a playoff win before they can think of the bigger picture, yet this is true.

McDaniel and the Dolphins want to build a dynasty and that starts this season, McDaniel has had continuous growth and this season that starts with beating the best teams in the NFL and finishing down the stretch.

McDaniel is the best head coach the Dolphins have had in a long time and the first to get a lengthy extension in even more time. The goal for this season is a division win and, ultimately, a playoff win. McDaniel’s job is more than safe, but the time is now. Just like in the WWE, where timing is everything, the Dolphins’ Super Bowl window is now, and McDaniel is the man to lead them through it.