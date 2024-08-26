At his Monday morning media session, Mike McDaniel stated that Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn, and Cameron Goode will start the 2024 season on the PUP list. This means they must miss the first four games of the season.

Wynn is still recovering from a quad injury that forced him to leave the game against the Philadelphia Eagles late last October and cost him the rest of the 2023 season. It has been described that it wasn’t your typical quad injury and is more on the severe side. It was a surprise to many that Miami re-signed Wynn in the offseason to bring him back.

With Wynn out, Robert Jones has won the left guard position and will be the new Miami Dolphins starter. If/when Wynn returns, whether he wins his old job back will depend on how well Robert Jones is playing. The best value for Wynn is that he can play both tackle and guard on the right and left sides. He may be a depth piece at this point in his career, which has been riddled with injuries.

Cameron Goode injured his knee in the final regular season game of the year vs Buffalo and is expected to miss most of this season. Goode was someone who was thrust into the lineup last year and was playing well with all of the injuries Miami suffered at the edge rusher position. If the Dolphins rookies like Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara play well early on, and if Quinton Bell is also playing well, it will be interesting to see if Miami brings Goode to the active roster this year or decide to IR him not to upset the apple cart.

Bradley Chubb injured his left ACL. This is Chubb’s third ACL injury. He previously tore his left ACL twice before coming to Miami. He also had ankle surgery in Denver, which caused him to miss half the season. Much like Goode, Chubb is expected to miss most of this season.

Chubb is a pro bowl-level player who was having a fantastic season last year prior to the injury. Miami will want to bring him along slowly to ensure he is fully ready to go when he does return. They have too much money invested in him to risk anything.