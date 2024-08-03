The Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill have agreed to a restructured contract for $90 million over the next three years with $65 million guaranteed. This means Miami now has locked up Jaylen Waddle, Hill, Tua long term and all three will be in Miami for the immediate future.

Tyreek Hill deal from Drew Rosenhaus, “Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins have agreed to a restructured contract for $90m over the next 3 years with $65M of that guaranteed. That brings the 4 year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5M. That’s the most fully guaranteed money ever… pic.twitter.com/4QJkl9MUt5 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 3, 2024

Hill is a future Hall of Fame WR who has been sensational since being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill was voted #1 on the NFL’s Top 100 List, as voted on by his peers. He is the 1st WR and 4th Non-QB to be voted #1 in the history of the NFL’s Top 100 List.

Hill had 119 receptions for 1799 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Dolphins last season. He is one of only a handful of players that puts the fear of god into opponents every time he steps on the field.

Tyreek was chasing 2,000 receiving yards last season and wanted to break the NFL record, as no other WR in the NFL’s history has ever had 2,000 receiving yards. However, a late-season injury in the Monday Night game vs. Tennessee slowed him down the final month of the season, preventing him from playing at 100% and obtaining that record.

In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has 238 receptions, 3,509 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the Dolphins organization’s history.