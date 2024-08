The Miami Dolphins announced that their training camp practice on Saturday, which was to be held at Hard Rock Stadium, has been canceled due to inclement weather. This practice was going to be open to select fans, so if you planned on heading out Saturday morning to the Stadium please do not the practice won’t be there.

Update on tomorrow’s stadium practice: pic.twitter.com/PU3F5bHiqd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2024