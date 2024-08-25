Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Miami Dolphins are releasing QB Mike White, meaning Skylar Thompson will be the team’s #2 QB.

Miami signed Mike White as a free agent to a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million in March of 2023.

White is from Pembroke Pines, FL, and played college football at South Florida and Western Kentucky.

White started four games in 2022 for the Jets and had three touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 1-3 as a starter for the Jets and had a 58.9 completion percentage. For his career, he had eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Last season in Miami, he didn’t see the field much, as Tua started every game. He did have a touchdown pass vs Denver but also threw a pick-6 vs Carolina. He threw six passes last season; 5 were completions, and he had 74 passing yards.

Miami will be in the market for a 3rd quarterback in the coming days, and it will be interesting to see if the team is looking for someone who is a pure pocket passer or if they are looking to add a more athletic quarterback who can also make plays with his legs.