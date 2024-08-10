Miami Dolphins reserve offensive lineman Kion Smith was injured on Friday night in Miami’s preseason victory over Atlanta, and it is now being reported on Saturday that he tore his ACL, ending his 2024 season.

Smith went undrafted in 2021 and was signed by Atlanta; he didn’t make their final roster, though, or was placed on their practice squad. Miami then signed him to their practice squad a few weeks later. He has been on the Dolphins since then and was on the active roster for nine games last season for the Dolphins.

A natural offensive tackle, Kion was cross-training at offensive guard this training camp and was expected to make Miami’s roster as a reserve offensive lineman. He has developed nicely since joining Miami in 2021 and become a quality and dependable backup offensive lineman for the Dolphins.

With Smith out, it will open up an opportunity for someone like Ryan Hayes to win a roster spot and expect Miami to continue to bring in free agents for workouts.