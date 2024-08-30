Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Friday morning, Mike McDaniel has signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins to keep him as the head coach through the 2028 season.

McDaniel turned 41 in March and has a 20-14 regular-season record as the Miami Dolphins head coach; he is 0-2 in the playoffs. This will align his contract with that of Tua, Tyreek, and Waddle to breakthrough during this “winning window.” If they fall short, then Miami will have to reevaluate and move on from the head coach and the quarterback. If he succeeds, this will be the first of many contract extensions.

The first two seasons for McDaniel have seen early-season success, in which his teams started off 8-3 and 9-3, only to have late-season collapses and be ousted in the first round of the playoffs. He led Miami to the #1 overall offense in 2023.

There are negatives, though, as he is on his 3rd defensive coordinator in 3 years since being the Dolphins head coach, his inability to win an in-game challenge has hurt the team numerous times, and his teams having poor special teams play throughout his tenure are all fair criticisms can have of McDaniel during his first two seasons.

He enters season #3 as the Dolphins head coach with a lot of pressure to end the playoff drought of not winning a playoff game in 24 years and to beat Buffalo and get an AFC East division title. The 2024 team has taken a step back talent-wise from where the team was last season, but another year of his core players running his offense should see an improved offense, even with major questions on Miami’s offensive line.