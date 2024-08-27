Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that Miami is placing WR Odell Beckham Jr on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. OBJ was placed on PUP before training camp and hasn’t practiced yet with the Dolphins.

OBJ signed a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25 million. The base salary is $3 million.

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams. In that game, he caught a touchdown and injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro and 3X Pro Bowl player who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.