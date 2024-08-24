Bucs 24 Dolphins: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

We didn’t learn much throughout the Miami Dolphins’ three-game preseason, including last night’s 24-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It appears goal number one was to keep the starters healthy for game one of the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hence, we saw very little, if any, of them. Let’s hold that thought until the end.

As for last night’s game, one thing was clear. Skylar Thompson will be the backup quarterback. And with that, let’s get to the good, bad, and ugly.

THE GOOD

Skylar Thompson. Except for one play (see below), we got to see the excellent version of Thompson. He led the offense to two 70+ yard drives, completing 15 of his first 18 passes. He ended up 19-27 for 190 yards with a rating of 99.3. He does everything better than Mike White and should win the backup quarterback job.

Channing Tindall. He had nine tackles by halftime and finished the game with 12. He’s been consistently good this preseason and has earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Jaylen Wright. It was nice to see the Tennessee rookie in the lineup again. He’s shown he has chunkplay capability with every touch he gets. For the game, he ran seven times for 36 yards for a 5.1 average and caught four passes for 41 yards. He accounted for 50 of the 86 yards on the second touchdown drive. I don’t think the offense will lose much when he enters games as the third running back. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith will find many ways to use him in 2024.

Malik Washington. Like Wright, Washington has big play capability, especially in the return game with open space. He had a punt return for 28 yards, a kickoff return for 45, and a reverse run for 40. He gives the Fins a return threat they haven’t had in years. I’m sure he will be on the end of many wide receiver screens and pop passes on offense.

THE BAD

Skylar Thompson. Sure, it was only one play out of the entire game, but it truly represents who Thompson has been in his Dolphins career. He’s been a backup who has shown flashes of excellence but is prone to unforgivable mistakes. Last night, it was an ill-advised pass directly into the hands of Tampa linebacker Antonio Grier, Jr. It was like Grier was wearing an aqua-colored jersey. That unforced error is exactly what happens when you try to do too much to make something happen. Sometimes, a simple throwaway or even a sack is not bad.

Dropped passes. Last night’s count was six. This flaw has reared its ugly head far too many times this preseason.

The Ballad of Jake Bailey. I’ve been writing about this guy for a year, and I probably have. Last week, I wrote about how inconsistent he was with punts ranging from 27 yards to a bounce-aided 66-yarder. Last night, Bailey opened with two ugly ducks of 35 and 38 yards and closed with a 59-yarder. He took all 17 punts during the preseason without a hint of competition. For my life, I wish I knew why.

THE UGLY