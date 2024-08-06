NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 6, 2024 – The return of football season is the best reminder that there’s no better combination than NFL Sunday and a cold Bud Light. This season, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL is honoring all of the hard work that goes into being a fan in a new spot showing how it’s “Easy to Sunday.” Continuing the brand’s Kickoff campaign introduced last year that brought fans to the center of gameday, Bud Light’s new “Easy to Sunday” commercial for the 2024 NFL season highlights the real, relatable lengths fans go through to get ready for gameday – including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

To make it easier than ever to rep your favorite teams – and matching the all out passion of the fans featured in its new TVC – Bud Light has released its 2024 lineup of fan-favorite NFL team packaging, displaying full-bleed team colors and prominent team logos that are also featured in the spot. Additionally, through ongoing partnerships with YouTube, Fanatics and more, fans 21+ can unlock chances to win NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and Youtube TV, NFL Shop Gift Cards for team merchandise, and Super Bowl LIX tickets by easily scanning a QR code or visiting www.budlight.com/easytosunday.

“As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL for 28 years, Bud Light has experienced first-hand how NFL fans will go the absolute distance to rep their team every week, and it’s nothing short of impressive. Celebrating all that it takes to be a tried-and-true fan, our new spot ‘Easy to Sunday’ captures those real and relatable Sunday traditions with real fans and includes one of the biggest football fans and friend of Bud Light, Peyton Manning,” said Todd Allen, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. “Our new full-color team cans match the fierce passion each fanbase has for their team, making it easier than ever to rep your team no matter how hard you football.”

It’s “Easy to Sunday” This Season with Bud Light

Bud Light’s new “Easy to Sunday” Kickoff spot showcases the best of fans’ all-out Sunday traditions: whether it’s a Steelers fan making sure their jersey is in mint condition, a Jaguars fan in full face paint ornone other than Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as he gets in his gameday best with a Bud Light in hand. Fans put in hard work to cheer for their team every week, and Bud Light keeps it easy for fans to kick back with an ice-cold beer in their favorite team colors all season long. “Easy to Sunday” is set to run in a :30 format starting on Thursday, September 5 throughout the NFL season.

“It’s always an easy time with Bud Light, and this year they showcased some of the most passionate fan traditions from around the league to show how they go over-the-top to rep their team,” said Pro Football

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. “My gameday traditions have changed over the years, but Bud Light’s new spot gives you a peek into how I suit up for gameday now. Just like all football fans, I can always count on Bud Light to make it easy to enjoy the sport we all love.”

Fan-Favorite NFL Cans are Reppin’ Team Colors This Season

Bud Light is back with its fan-favorite, limited-edition NFL team packaging that makes it easy for 21+ fans to rep their favorite team and cheers all season long. Featuring 24 NFL teams across the league, this year’s cans bring fandom to another level with product and packaging fully wrapped in official team colors. Bud Light’s team cans are available now everywhere Bud Light is sold.