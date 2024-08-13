2023 Miami Dolphins second-round pick Cam Smith returned to practice today after missing a few weeks with an injury. Smith is expected to have a larger role this season after a disappointing rookie season in which he didn’t see the field much at all. Having only two tackles in 15 games in very limited playing time.

The 51st pick of the 2023 draft had high expectations since joining the Dolphins and many hope he will have a breakout season this year for the Dolphins under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. At South Carolina, Smith started 33 games, had six interceptions and 91 tackles.