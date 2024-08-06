Chris Grier Did His Job; Now It’s Up to Mike McDaniel To Do His

Tua is locked up long-term.

Jaylen Waddle is locked up long-term.

Tryeek Hill has rectified his contract situation, and he will be in Miami for the foreseeable future.

The roster is littered with young talents like DeVon Achane, Chop Robinson, Austin Jackson, and Zach Sieler among others.

Grier will have to address the long-term contract status of Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips in the next 12 months or so, but overall, Miami’s roster is in it’s best place it has been in since the late 90s/early 2000s.

As a general manager, all you have control over is the talent level of the roster; at a certain point, it is up to the head coach to navigate the ship and for the players to play to the level they are being compensated.

Yes, the offensive line isn’t great and needs work.

The front seven on defense has questions.

But overall, Miami’s roster is in excellent shape, heading into the 2024 season and beyond.

Which leads to phase two, Mike McDaniel.

Chris Grier did his job, now its time for Mike McDaniel to do his.

There are zero, let me repeat, zero excuses for Mike McDaniel not to build upon and improve off the last two seasons.

A 6th and 7th seed in the AFC as a Wild Card team is unacceptable in 2024.

This team needs to either win the AFC East and have a home playoff game or, if not, actually win a playoff game or two.

Compiling all of the talent in the world is great. Having said talent locked up for the near future under deals that, for the most part, are “team friendly” is great.

Now, it’s time to win. And that falls at the feet of the head coach, in this case, Mike McDaniel.

The time for talk and hype is over; now it’s time to win. (And by winning, don’t just win meaningless games in September and October; pump out your chest and celebrate, win something of consequence)

Beat good teams.

Beat the Bills at least once instead of being 2-13 against them in the last 15 meetings.

Protect Hard Rock Stadium, and don’t lose winnable games there to Tennessee and Buffalo like Miami did last season.

Win a challenge when you throw the red flag, something McDaniel seldom does.

Hold your special teams coach accountable. If special teams come out of the gate slow and look horrible, as they have the past two years, fire him in the season and fix the problem immediately.

When the running game is working, don’t overthink things and stick to the run until the other team proves they can stop it.

Love him or hate him, Chris Grier navigated the salary cap and the mess Miami’s cap situation was in heading into this offseason and put together a formidable roster that is a Top 10 roster in the NFL talent-wise. Even without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the field and healthy, imagine what it will look like when they come back.

Now it’s time for Mike McDaniel to take the baton and bring this home raise his game, and do his job.

No More Excuses!