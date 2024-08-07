On Tuesday evening, Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams signed a one-year deal with Seattle worth up to $6 million. While Miami never showed any interest in re-signing Connor, who is recovering from a major knee injury, the Dolphins are working out various centers and guards in the past week.

This makes you wonder why Miami gave up on Connor and did not want to consider bringing him back on a deal that was only one year and up to a $6 million max.

It makes no sense. Connor knows the offense, and the offensive line coach is the same as last year.

Was he not liked behind the scenes?

Was he difficult to work with?

There has to be more to this story because if you look today, on August 6th, the interior of Miami’s offensive line is a hot mess.

Liam Eichenberg has been a bust since being drafted in the second round of 2021, but he is penciled in to be a starter at right guard.

Robert Jones can’t pass block (hence why Miami was ranked 31st in pass block win rate last season as Jones started for Robert Hunt when Hunt missed half the season); he is penciled in at left guard to start.

Jack Driscoll hasn’t been bad thus far in training camp; he has been dreadful.

Isaiah Wynn is already on PUP after missing the second half of last season and missing most of his first five years in the year with New England.

And Lester Cotton is just a guy with one foot in the NFL and the other on a banana peel.

The Miami Dolphins sit roughly $35 million under the cap; a 1-year deal for “up to” $6 million would have been too much for Connor.

Even if Connor is not 100% yet and won’t be till October (just assuming here that may be the case as he may not be “game ready” just yet), that isn’t worth it? PLEASE!!! PLEASE!!!!!!!!

Instead, Miami signed Sean Harlow over the weekend. WHO YOU ASK?

Sean Harlow.

Harlow just turned 29 this past March and has played for various teams in the NFL since 2017. He was a 4th round pick by the Falcons in 2017. Harlow only lasted one full season in Atlanta before being waived in 2018. He then bounced around and played for Indianapolis, went back to Atlanta, Arizona, Giants, Cowboys, and back to the NY Giants. In some of these spots, he was on the practice squad and not the active roster.

Harlow has played in 41 total games, only starting eight. His last start was in 2022 for Arizona.

Then, on Monday, Miami worked out Scott Quessenbury and Justin McCray.

Quessenberry is 28 years old and a former 5th-round pick by the LA Chargers in 2018. He has played in 79 games, starting 28 games total. Last year, Quessenberry did not play as he tore his ACL and MCL the first week of August in training camp. In 2022, he started five games for the Houston Texans at center. Quessenberry can play guard or center. The fact Quessenberry can also play guard is a plus as offensive guard is a huge question mark for the Dolphins this camp.

Justin McCray went undrafted in 2014 and has played for many NFL teams since then. He has played for the Titans, Packers, Browns, Falcons, Texans, and Panthers. He was out of the NFL in 2016 and 2017 and played in the Arena League. McCray has played in 80 career games, starting 31 of them. Last season for the Panthers he played in 4 games, and started 2 of them at guard. He ended last season on IR with a calf injury.

So, Miami would rather have Sean Harlow over Connor Williams?

Miami may potentially sign Quessenberry or McCray and pinch pennies over Connor Williams.

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!

Chris Grier has done a fantastic job putting this roster together and locking up core players like Tua, Tyreek, and Waddle long-term. But his approach to the offensive line is baffling, to say the least.

100% baffling.