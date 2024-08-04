The Miami Dolphins have received encouraging news about Jalen Phillips. He seems close to ready to start practicing soon and potentially ready for the regular season. Coming back from an Achilles tendon injury in nine months is not a small feat. Some guys take a full year to return to form.

This brings me to Bradley Chubb. He tore his ACL on December 31st at the end of the year, and it’s a tough injury to recover from. He has torn an ACL before, but with it happening at the end of last year and not seeming to progress, Chubb could miss the entire 2024 season. I don’t think that would be the worst thing, as much as we need him.

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller returned from an ACL tear he suffered toward the end of the 2022 season. He didn’t play well and was a liability because he didn’t have the burst he was accustomed to. Miller was on record at the start of training camp, saying he shouldn’t have played last year.

It got me thinking about Chubb. If he did come back, would he be as effective? If not, should he be on the field? Or should he sit out the entire season to get ready for 2025 and come back stronger?

This is something that could be considered potentially.

I’m not at the team facility daily, but I’m not hearing much about progress from Chubb as I am Phillips.

I know they are both tough injuries to recover from, and everyone recovers differently, but the Dolphins must also be smart about this. There is a reason they took Chop Robinson with their top pick this year. I don’t think they would have taken him if they had Phillips and Chubb healthy, but you can never have enough edge rushers to get after the quarterback.

I think the Dolphins should brace for the possibility that Chubb won’t play this year, in my opinion, and get him ready for beyond this year.

Again, like Phillips, it’s a tough spot for the player and the team. However, they must look in the best interests this year and beyond. If Chubb can’t be as effective, don’t play him this year. Most players take over a year to get back to form from an ACL tear.