The Miami Dolphins just ended their preseason on Friday evening, and they ended it with many injuries to this roster. Some are serious, some minor, but there was a long list of injuries nonetheless. Below is the most up-to-date injury list for this Miami Dolphins team.

Offensive Lineman Ryan Hayes was seen in a walking boot after the game. Ryan is a longshot to make the roster when Miami cuts down to 53 men.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still on the PUP list. After the game, Mike McDaniel said he “hopes” Odell can practice before the start of the season, but they are listening to his body.

Rookie safety Patrick McMorris was seen in a walking boot before the game. Mike McDaniel said McMorris is “week to week” after the game. It is unlikely McMorris will make the Dolphins roster, he will probably be placed on IR which will end his season, therefore Miami doesn’t have to release him.

Center Aaron Brewer still has his hand wrapped, and his status for Weeks 1 and 2 of the regular season is up in the air. Mike McDaniel was asked about the latest with Brewer and he said there is no update. It appears Liam Eichenberg will start the 2024 season as the Dolphins center.

Erik Ezukanma was seen in a walking boot before the start of the game, and Mike McDaniel said he is “week to week” because of his injury. Ezukanma left the joint practice this week, limping off the field. The Dolphins WR depth is thin, but Ezukanma is often, if not always, injured, so Miami will have an interesting decision to make. If the injury is serious, they may IR him and release him with an injury settlement, ending his time in Miami.

Per Mike McDaniel, River Cracraft is out for “most” of the season, but his injury isn’t season-ending. From the way it sounds, he will start the season on PUP or IR, and Miami may see him on the field again in November.

WR Braylon Sanders has a lower-body injury that has him “week to week.” If the injury is more on the serious side I would expect Miami to put him on IR and end his season.

WR Anthony Schwartz was injured in the Dolphins final preseason game. He went down, held his knee, and needed help off the field. No further word at this time, but it didn’t look good.

Dolphins starting NT Benito Jones has missed the past few weeks of practice. Mike McDaniel said he is not nervous about the injury Jones has.

Backup NT Brandon Pili left the final preseason game with a leg injury and was seen on the sideline not able to put weight on it when trying to walk. That occurred in the 1st half and he did return for the 2nd half to watch from the sideline. The injury looked horrible, but it didn’t appear to be serious. As Mike McDaniel said after the game, they didn’t want to put him back in, so it sounds like they could have if needed.

CB Cam Smith has a hamstring injury that has him week to week, and there is a chance he will start the season on the PUP list.

Tyreek Hill missed a few practices this week with his right hand in a brace, and he wasn’t doing catching drills. It appears to be a minor injury.

RB Chris Brooks is still in concussion protocol.

Safety Jordan Poyer has a fractured thumb and will play through it with his hand in a cast.

Linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode will start the season on the PUP list.