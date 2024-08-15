It was reported Thursday morning that the Miami Dolphins were in the mix to trade for superstar edge rusher Matthew Judon in the past 72 hours. Judon ultimately was traded to Atlanta, but it raises a few questions as to why Miami was interested in Judon when they have Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, and Bradley Chubb on the roster.

Two of those names are first-round picks by Miami, and the other (Chubb) Miami just traded away a first —and fourth-round pick for. Jaelan Phillips just came back this week and looks to be ready to go for the start of the 2024 season.

So, why the interest in Judon?

Well, it probably has to do with the severe ACL injury Chubb is trying to return from, Chubb’s injury history before he arrived in Miami, and the massive contract Bradley Chubb has.

Let’s start with Bradley Chubb’s long injury history. In High School he tore his left ACL.

In 2019, Chubb only played four games before tearing his left ACL again, which ended his season.

In mid-September 2021, Chubb needed ankle surgery, which limited him to seven games that season.

In 2023, last year, he tore his right ACL vs Baltimore in Week 17, which will cause him to miss a good portion, if not most, of the upcoming 2024 season.

It is hard enough to recover from one ACL injury in a player’s career; Chubb’s having to recover from three!

Will he be the same player?

Will he lose his burst and quickness?

Those are fair questions to ask moving forward.

Chubb is a fantastic player and has been a great guy in the community since joining the Dolphins, but this is a business, and these aren’t small, nagging injuries that have plagued him in his career. These are more severe injuries he has suffered.

Then you factor in the investment and money Miami has invested in Bradley Chubb and it is significant. Per Spotrac: “Bradley Chubb signed a 5 year , $110,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $13,487,445 signing bonus, $53,212,445 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22,000,000. In 2024, Chubb will earn a base salary of $6,000,000, a restructure bonus of $13,750,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,851,489 and a dead cap value of $42,498,467.”

But the devil is in the details with all of these contracts. After this upcoming 2024 season, next February/March, if the Dolphins release Bradley Chubb with a POST-June 1st designation (like what they did with Xavien Howard this past offseason), they will open up $20 million of salary cap space and only have to eat $9 million of dead cap.

That is a huge savings, and with those savings may let Miami re-sign Jevon Holland or extend Jalen Phillips easily.

And while, yes, Miami just used a first-round pick on Chop Robinson, most likely as a long-term replacement for Bradley Chubb, in this league, you never have enough edge rushers.

So, why was Miami interested in Judon? It makes all the sense in the world.

He helps Miami in the short term this year with Chubb on the shelf for most likely half the season and doesn’t force Miami to rush Chubb back on the field, knowing they have more proven depth at the position.

He gives Miami another edge rusher to pair with Phillips/Chop in 2025 and beyond.

It also helps Miami’s salary cap situation moving forward by allowing Miami to move on from Chubb after this season by giving them cap flexibility.

WIN-WIN-WIN

So, while the trade for Judon didn’t happen, the logic behind why Miami was interested makes total sense, and I think Miami showed their hand in that Bradley Chubb most likely doesn’t have a future with the Dolphins beyond this season.

And if another disgruntled edge rusher were to be on the trade market in the next few days or weeks, I would totally expect Miami to be in on those trade talks as well.

Who knows, maybe the Jets get sick of Haason Reddick, and he finds his way to Miami?! Joking, of course, but am I?