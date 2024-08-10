It’s nice to be back for another season. Shall we begin with last night’s Fins 20-13 over the Atlanta Falcons?

What did we learn from last night’s game? Well, for one thing, it was certainly an improvement over last year’s first preseason game when Miami lost 19-3. We saw nice contributions from a few new free agents and rookies, but I think most of all, we learned the Dolphins are in big trouble if Tua misses any games. Let’s break it down, shall we?

THE GOOD

Jaylen Wright. The rookie from Tennessee showed power and speed in his debut. He carried 10 times for 55 yards including a long of 14 yards. The Fins have a crowded backfield. It will be interesting to see how many backs they carry.

Malik Washington. The rookie started shaky with a muffed punt return but soon showed off his wares as a wide receiver, running back, kick returner, and punt returner. He had one catch for five yards, one carry on a reverse for 21 yards, two kick returns for 46 yards, and two punt returns for 21 yards. In all those disciplines, he showed a ton of speed and elusiveness.

Tanner Conner. After catching zero balls last year, Conner showed he could be the downfield tight-end threat this offense needs. He caught three balls for 70 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

Patrick McMorris. I’ll say this about Chris Grier. He does have a knack for finding draft gems in the late rounds. McMorris, a sixth-round pick out of California, was all over the field. He had eight overall tackles, including two for losses, and showed good coverage skills.

Channing Tindall. Tindall is arguably fighting for a roster spot at the linebacker position, and I think he improved his chances last night. He had seven overall tackles, including a sack.

Jason Sanders. Sander hit a 58-yard field goal and was two for three overall, with his only miss being another 58-yard attempt.

Overall Defense. Although it’s hard to judge due to the complete ineptness of the Falcons’ second, third, and fourth units, Anthony Weaver’s defense only gave up 226 total yards and 10 first downs.

THE BAD

Back-up quarterback play. Skylar Thompson and Mike White combined for a miserable 12-33 for 121 yards and one touchdown and interception by Thompson. Both avoided interceptions thanks to drops by the Falcons. Both were erratic at best. It’s safe to say the Fins are doomed if Tua goes down with an injury.

THE UGLY (Vacant)

The drops. I tallied six dropped passes. Perhaps this was game one jitters, but this should be a point of focus during practice this week.

Jake Bailey. Anyone who has read this column and follows me on X knows this is my number one pet peeve on this team. Granted, I know he has kickoff and holding skills. But after a truly sub-par year in which he finished 30th in the league in gross average and 24th in net, he was somehow rewarded with a contract extension. To make matters worse, Chris Grier and company did not draft or sign a punter to compete with Bailey. That is absolutely mind-boggling.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had one of the best punters in the league, Tommy Townsend, yet they shed his salary and signed one of the best college punters, Matt Araiza (a guy we were all screaming for the Fins to sign last year). The Patriots even drafted a quality punter in the sixth round. Bryce Barringer averaged 48.1 on eight punts last night. Last night, he averaged 42.7 gross on seven punts. That average would have placed him last in the league last year. We, as Fins fans, know the guy can’t punt. Why can’t the organization see that?

Next week, the Fins face another rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. It will be another good test for the defense and another chance for the rookies and free agents to shine.