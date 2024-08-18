Tua Perfect in his only series

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders Saturday night 13-6 at home in Hard Rock Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played the first series and was flawless. The recently extended Tagovialoa was 5 of 5 passing for 51 yards and a 4th and 2 13-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft. The game began with Washington moving the ball 46 yards on the Dolphins defense. However, Riley Patterson missed a 49-yard field goal attempt. Miami took over, and Tagovialoa was surgical in slicing through the Commanders.

The fifth-year quarterback showed poise and confidence in his lone series. The pass for the score was a picture-perfect spot throw in which Cracraft corralled in the corner of the endzone. Unfortunately, Cracraft suffered an injury and didn’t return to the game. As it stands on Sunday afternoon, the details are unavailable thus far. Tagovialoa also took advantage of his series to familiarize himself with new tight-end veteran Jonnu Smith. The two hooked up twice in the opening drive, including a short pass as well as a pretty touch pass on a Smith sweep for nine yards. Smith totaled four catches on his four targets on the night for 23 yards.

The Running Backs

The Dolphins also gave limited reps to their backfield of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Mostert ran five times for just seven yards but did convert a 4th and 1 on Miami’s opening series. That led to a touchdown later in the drive. Achane was dynamic as usual and saw three pass targets, catching a pair. He even lined up wide to the right and caught a pass from Skylar Thompson that went for 26 yards. Second-year runner Chris Brooks broke a 59-yard run only to be injured a few plays later. His status is unknown at the moment, but it didn’t look promising for an immediate return.

Erik Ezukanma Has Big Game, a Rookie finding a role

A third-year receiver who needed to show up and show out Saturday night was Erik Ezukanma. While he struggles to stay healthy and be available through his first two seasons, Ezukanma is no stranger to summer success. Last preseason, he flashed his potential, and last night, he led the Dolphins with five receptions for 65 yards. He added a very well-earned six yards on a rush that was a reverse, followed by another reversal of field by Ezukanma to allude defenders, and made something out of nothing.

Rookie wide out Malik Washington is finding consistent work and looks comfortable as a punt and kick returner. He is being worked into the passing attack, and had one catch on two targets for four yards. He has solid blocking skills and local Dolphins’ CBS broadcasters Steve Goldstein and Kim Bokamper mentioned how veterans Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been praising Washington’s game.

Anthony Weaver’s Defense

Defensively, Miami’s new coordinator, Anthony Weaver, has been coaching his crew up, and it’s evident there is a new style to the unit. Blitzing with defensive backs often, the Dolphins pressured and hurried Commanders quarterbacks all night. As a group, Miami had four total sacks from a combined five players, six tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and six passes defended. They added two turnovers by way of a trio of safeties. Undrafted free agent Jordan Colbert ripped the ball from a Commander ball carrier to be fallen on by sixth-round draft pick Patrick McMorris. On the game’s last drive, UDFA Mark Perry intercepted Trace McSorley yet immediately fumbled the return. Miami later held off a 4th and goal pass to win.

Overall, Weaver was sending exotic blitz packages consistently, and several defensive backs rushed the passer. Namely, Nik Needham, who did similar work last week, also got in on a pass defended against Washington. Needham has both a quarterback hurry and a PBU in both preseason games thus far.

Moving to the front of the defense, rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara made their presence felt. First-rounder Robinson busted into the Washington backfield untouched for a tackle for loss. Fifth-rounder Mohamed Kamara wrapped up Jeff Driskel on what looked like a sack but later scored a tackle, as it was determined to be a “designed” QB run. Nevertheless, the young pass rushers look the part. The hype surrounding them is warranted.

Several Dolphins performed well in the secondary Saturday night. UDFA Storm Duck built on his solid preseason Week 1 performance with quality coverage in clouding Washington pass targets. Isaiah Johnson also showed promise. He had five tackles, including a stop close to the line of scrimmage, and also was covering the Commanders target on the game’s final play.

Further notes and next up

The Dolphins have some tough decisions to make in the next few weeks with their 53-man roster build. Saturday’s game saw players like Ezukanma and Channing Tindall make statements. Tindall got his second sack of the preseason, as he is the defensive version of Ezukanma in the sense that they are draft picks yet to materialize in Miami. There were other bright spots like Hayden Rucci, an undrafted tight end who specializes in his blocking ability yet made a pair of catches Saturday night for 13 yards. Julian Hill also showed glimpses of his ability in the passing game, making a catch and delivering a hit of his own. Hill has looked to put on size this offseason, creating contact to pick up a few more yards after the catch.

Second-year undrafted free agent defensive tackle Brandon Pili got in on a sack. He is looking to be a consistent contributor for Weaver and the Dolphins defense in 2024. Another second-year player, but a second-round pick from 2023, Cam Smith, played well. Yet, he was seen limping with his right leg wrapped toward the end of the game. Smith was targeted against often, but made some quality coverage plays, including a lunging pass break up on a long pass looking to land close to the Commanders endzone.

The quarterback play wasn’t spectacular at all, and Skylar Thomson continued to struggle. He went just 8-15 for 61 yards. Mike White should be leading the QB2 battle after last night, as he was better, although not dominant. White passed for 116 yards and went 11-20 while being sacked three times.

With work to be done and injuries to focus on and fix, the Dolphins will regroup and prepare for their final preseason game. The Dolphins are now 2-0 in the 2024 preseason and have one final exhibition against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.