Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium Ranked 3rd Best Value for Families

With the NFL season on the horizon, fans across the country are preparing to cheer on their teams in person. However, for many families, attending a game can be a significant financial commitment.

To determine the most and least family-friendly stadiums, a study was conducted by Action Network who analyzed the average cost for a family of four to attend a game at each NFL venue. Factors such as ticket prices, food and beverage costs, and parking fees were included in the analysis to assess the overall expense for families looking to enjoy a live game.

Here’s how the Dolphins’ Hark Rock Stadium ranked among other NFL venues:

Rank Team Stadium Total Cost for 4 1 Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium $452.46 2 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium $474.42 3 Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium $480.80 4 Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium $487.22 5 Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium $493.06 6 Detroit Lions Ford Field $496.18 7 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium $504.50 8 Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium $507.96 9 Jacksonville Jaguars EverBank Stadium $516.97 10 New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome $520.58 11 New York Jets MetLife Stadium $532.04 12 Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium $536.50 13 Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium $540.47 14 Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium $543.16 15 Houston Texans NRG Stadium $547.09 16 Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium $549.32 17 Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Stadium $566.44 18 Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium $575.55 19 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium $580.60 20 New York Giants MetLife Stadium $589.06 21 Washington Commanders Commanders Field $595.53 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium $601.12 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium $602.92 24 Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field $605.61 25 Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High $609.74 26 Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium $613.98 27 Chicago Bears Soldier Field $615.86 28 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium $619.96 29 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field $659.59 30 Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field $673.54 31 Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium $745.24 32 San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium $750.65

Hard Rock Stadium Ranks #3

At a cost of $480.80, Miami Dolphins fans are enjoying one of the most affordable gameday experiences in the NFL. The Hard Rock Stadium boasts some of the league’s best value food and drink prices, making it a wallet-friendly option for families.

While ticket prices are slightly higher than the absolute bottom of the league, the overall cost of attending a Dolphins game ranks among the top three most affordable in the NFL.

To find more information about this report, visit https://www.actionnetwork.com/nfl/the-best-nfl-stadiums-for-families